Meet the Editors: Opinions

The opinions desk is made up of 25 committed journalists, many of whom aren’t studying English, but instead, political science, economics, math, German, theatre arts, chemistry and just about any other major in the books. That’s part of what makes the opinions desk so special. You’ll find point-counterpoints on Pitt divesting from fossil fuels, columns about Mindy Kaling, Pittsburgh’s local history and why cumin is the best spice. On Fridays, we occasionally run poems or satire. And with the 2020 election approaching, you’ll find plenty of political hot takes.

Our columnists work tirelessly to bring you columns which dissect and analyze current events — whether that’s international, national, local or right here on Pitt’s campus. The opinions desk is committed to offering diverse viewpoints and opening conversation in a researched and respectful manner.

The opinions editors are responsible for not only editing the columns, but also writing the editorial — a piece arguing a collective opinion that our editors have decided upon. We’re always looking for Letters to the Editor and Op-Eds from students, staff, faculty and anyone else with a connection to the Pitt community. You can read the submission guidelines, or email us at [email protected]. In the meantime, let us introduce ourselves.

Leah Mensch, Opinions Editor

I’m Leah Mensch, a senior studying English literature and nonfiction writing. This is my second year as the opinions editor, and my third year working for The Pitt News. Being an editor has been one of the greatest delights in my time here at Pitt — and I credit that to columnists who work hard and send good memes in the opinions desk groupchat, and, of course, working alongside Paige. Notably, she and I can plank longer than any other editors in the office.

After I graduate this spring, I’m hoping to get a Masters of Fine Arts in creative nonfiction. Outside of editing opinions, I like to cook beans, practice yoga and write essays about plants and the body.

Paige Lawler, Assistant Opinions Editor

I’m Paige Lawler, a junior environmental studies major with chemistry and creative writing minors. I hope to attend law school after I finish undergrad, but nothing is certain yet. I started writing for the opinions desk — the best, sexiest desk at The Pitt News — in the fall of 2019 and took on the position of assistant opinions editor this spring. I’m back this year as the assistant editor, and I’m excited to keep working with The Pitt News’ “Best Boss,” Leah Mensch, to publish our columnists’ flaming hot takes.

Besides working for The Pitt News, I’m also a member of the club swimming and figure skating teams at Pitt, and I occasionally show up late to Leah’s yoga class.