Pitt adjunct professor leads in race for House seat

Pitt adjunct professor Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) will likely keep his state House seat, despite his party calling for his resignation after a video of Bernstine encouraging his son to act inappropriately was released a few weeks ago.

With 72.34% of precincts, according to the Associated Press as of 1:30 a.m., Bernstine leads opponents Kolbe Cole (D) and Johnathan Peffer (UNP) 54.97% (12,215 votes) to 28.7% (6,378) to 16.33% (3,628).

Bernstine has served as representative for the state House 10th District for the past two terms and most recently served on the House Commerce, Insurance, Health and Game and Fisheries committees. A 2013 Pitt graduate, he also works as an adjunct professor at Pitt’s graduate school for business.

Bernstine was pressured to resign from his position after leaked Snapchat videos showed him encouraging his 5-year-old son to smoke cigars and use explicit language. Although he posted an apology to Twitter on Oct. 8, fellow members of his party called for his removal in a statement released that same day.

This is not the first time Bernstine’s activity on social media called the media’s attention. He tweeted in 2013 against the demonstrations over the death of Trayvon Martin and again in 2017 against the protestors in St. Louis protesting over the death of a Black motorist.