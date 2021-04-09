Nicola Foote named new Honors College dean

Nicola Foote has been appointed as the new dean of Pitt’s University Honors College beginning July 1.

Nicola Foote has been appointed as the new dean of Pitt’s University Honors College beginning July 1. She will also serve as a full professor in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs.

The announcement follows a national search launched last fall. Acting Dean Audrey Murrell, likely to be a front runner for the permanent position, resigned suddenly in February, and Joe McCarthy, the vice provost for undergraduate studies, has served as the UHC’s interim dean since then.

Foote currently serves as the vice dean of the honors college at Arizona State University. At Arizona State University, Foote oversees 170 honors-only faculty as well as over 2,000 affiliated faculty. She has also worked as an associate dean at Florida Gulf Coast University. Her own academic research revolves around Ecuadorian race and state formations, Caribbean migration in South America, health care access in Florida and human-animal relationships in the Galapagos Islands.

Foote said in a press release that she looks forward to beginning her time at the University and working with Pitt students and faculty.

“The Honors College at the University of Pittsburgh has an outstanding and rich history of creating transformational learning opportunities for undergraduate students within an inclusive and holistic model of honors education,” Foote said. “I am delighted and honored to have the opportunity to serve as the next dean and very much look forward to working with the University community to lead the Honors College in continued excellence and innovation. I am especially excited to work with the incredible student body within the Honors College and to support their success as scholars and leaders.”

Provost Ann Cudd said in an email announcement that Foote’s appointment makes for a “truly wonderful fit” for Pitt and the Honors College.

“Her collaborative style and enthusiasm, combined with her outstanding academic experience, commitment to interdisciplinarity, a track record of innovation, proven accomplishments in building sustained community partnerships, success in fundraising, and dedication and achievements in centering global perspectives within undergraduate education will inform a bright path forward,” Cudd said.