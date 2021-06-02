Narduzzi reported as highest-paid non-officer for fourth-straight year

Football coach Pat Narduzzi is the highest-paid non-officer employee at Pitt.

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt’s head football coach, leads Pitt’s newly released list of the 25 highest-paid non-officer positions for fiscal year 2020. The list — which is required for all state-related universities by Pennsylvania’s Right-To-Know Law — revealed Narduzzi tops the list at nearly $4.8 million.

Narduzzi earned $4,730,073 in the 2020 fiscal year, an increase from his $3,985,144.93 earning in fiscal year 2019 and $3,142,424 in fiscal year 2018.

Other top University officials — including Chancellor Patrick Gallagher — did not receive pay increases in 2021 as part of a University-wide salary freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite seeing pay increases the previous two fiscal years.

Gallagher and top officials pledged last spring that they would donate part of their salaries to Pitt’s general scholarship fund, which provides tuition assistance to students. The chancellor donated 20% of his 2020-21 salary, and the eight senior vice chancellors under him donated 10% of their respective salaries.

The 24 other highest-paid non-officer employees at Pitt are:

Jeff Capel, Pitt men’s basketball coach, $3,460,250

David Thaw, associate research professor of law and an assistant research professor of computing & information, $1,024,012

Shawn Watson, former assistant football coach, $1,002,174

Heather Lyke, director of athletics, $756,000

Dietrich Stephan, chair of the Department of Human Genetics, $700,000

Michael Becich, associate vice chancellor for health sciences informatics, $666,875

Lance White, Pitt women’s basketball coach, $612,000

Bernard Costello, dean of School of Dental Medicine and professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery, $607,500

Kristin Davitt, senior vice chancellor for philanthropic and alumni engagement, $607,500

A. Everette James III, associate vice chancellor for health policy and planning, $603,365

Randy Bates, football defensive coordinator, $547,917

Steven Reis, associate vice chancellor for health sciences clinical research, $537,500

Peter Strick, scientific director of Pitt’s Brain Institute, $520,000

Jonathan Silverstein, chief research informatics officer for health sciences, $511,471

Angela Gronenborn, UPMC Rosalind Franklin chair and professor in the department of structural biology, $507,500

Mark Shlomchik, chair of the department of immunology, $497,500

Suzanne McConnell-Serio, former women’s basketball coach , $490,460

David Denis, Katz Graduate School of Business finance chair, $488,750

Mark Whipple, football offensive coordinator, $476,450

Peter Wipf, professor in the chemistry department, $470,366

Bruce Freeman, chair of the Pharmacology and Chemical Biology department, $470,000

Mark Nordenberg, former chancellor, $467,001

Lise Vesterlund, economics professor, $466,725

Arjang Assad, dean of the College of Business Administration and Katz Graduate School of Business, $462,015