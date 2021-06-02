Narduzzi reported as highest-paid non-officer for fourth-straight year
12:24 am
Pat Narduzzi, Pitt’s head football coach, leads Pitt’s newly released list of the 25 highest-paid non-officer positions for fiscal year 2020. The list — which is required for all state-related universities by Pennsylvania’s Right-To-Know Law — revealed Narduzzi tops the list at nearly $4.8 million.
Narduzzi earned $4,730,073 in the 2020 fiscal year, an increase from his $3,985,144.93 earning in fiscal year 2019 and $3,142,424 in fiscal year 2018.
Other top University officials — including Chancellor Patrick Gallagher — did not receive pay increases in 2021 as part of a University-wide salary freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite seeing pay increases the previous two fiscal years.
Gallagher and top officials pledged last spring that they would donate part of their salaries to Pitt’s general scholarship fund, which provides tuition assistance to students. The chancellor donated 20% of his 2020-21 salary, and the eight senior vice chancellors under him donated 10% of their respective salaries.
The 24 other highest-paid non-officer employees at Pitt are:
- Jeff Capel, Pitt men’s basketball coach, $3,460,250
- David Thaw, associate research professor of law and an assistant research professor of computing & information, $1,024,012
- Shawn Watson, former assistant football coach, $1,002,174
- Heather Lyke, director of athletics, $756,000
- Dietrich Stephan, chair of the Department of Human Genetics, $700,000
- Michael Becich, associate vice chancellor for health sciences informatics, $666,875
- Lance White, Pitt women’s basketball coach, $612,000
- Bernard Costello, dean of School of Dental Medicine and professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery, $607,500
- Kristin Davitt, senior vice chancellor for philanthropic and alumni engagement, $607,500
- A. Everette James III, associate vice chancellor for health policy and planning, $603,365
- Randy Bates, football defensive coordinator, $547,917
- Steven Reis, associate vice chancellor for health sciences clinical research, $537,500
- Peter Strick, scientific director of Pitt’s Brain Institute, $520,000
- Jonathan Silverstein, chief research informatics officer for health sciences, $511,471
- Angela Gronenborn, UPMC Rosalind Franklin chair and professor in the department of structural biology, $507,500
- Mark Shlomchik, chair of the department of immunology, $497,500
- Suzanne McConnell-Serio, former women’s basketball coach, $490,460
- David Denis, Katz Graduate School of Business finance chair, $488,750
- Mark Whipple, football offensive coordinator, $476,450
- Peter Wipf, professor in the chemistry department, $470,366
- Bruce Freeman, chair of the Pharmacology and Chemical Biology department, $470,000
- Mark Nordenberg, former chancellor, $467,001
- Lise Vesterlund, economics professor, $466,725
- Arjang Assad, dean of the College of Business Administration and Katz Graduate School of Business, $462,015
