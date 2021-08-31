Pitt police issues crime alert after robbery

Pitt police issued a crime alert Tuesday morning detailing a reported robbery in the 400 block of Semple St.

Pitt and City police both responded to the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Monday night.

According to the alert, the male victim was assaulted by two unknown males. The unknown suspects took the victim’s money — an unknown amount — as well as his bus pass. Then they fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The alert described the suspects as two men dressed in all black clothing with face masks, and one of the men wore Nike Jordan shoes.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 (reference CCR #21-158550) or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 (reference report #21-01402).

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.