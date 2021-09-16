Pitt adds 59 new COVID-19 cases since Sept. 8

Pitt officials said Thursday that 44 students and 15 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Sept. 8-14. The report also said 93% of undergraduate students on the Oakland campus have uploaded proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

According to an email sent by the COVID-19 Medical Response Office, 97% of undergraduates living on campus and 90% of those living off campus submitted proof of vaccination. The office also said 93% of graduate students, 82% of faculty and 84% of staff uploaded proof of vaccination.

The CMRO reported last Thursday an 89% overall undergraduate vaccination rate. At the time, 88% of graduate students, 78% of faculty and 81% of staff had provided proof of vaccination.

The CMRO also said the majority of reported cases are “mild.” They said this emphasizes the importance of people wearing masks — especially when in large gatherings — and getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

The email also referenced a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed unvaccinated individuals have a five-fold greater risk of infection and a 10-fold greater risk of hospitalization and death from the COVID-19 Delta variant. The Pitt CoVax Vaccination Center is open six days a week with expanded hours throughout September.

Individuals who have not submitted proof of vaccination must produce weekly negative COVID-19 tests, which can be ordered through Quest. Anyone who does not comply with this rule will lose access to University buildings.

The University also said it is important that everyone receive their flu shot to prevent a “twindemic”, and will host two more flu shot clinics — one for employees and their families and one for students. Employees and their families can receive their flu shot on Sept. 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center, as well as at the Pitt CoVax Vaccination center with an appointment. Students can receive their flu shot on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HealthyU Fair.

The CMRO reminded the Pitt community to wear masks indoors, as well as in outdoor settings when it is impossible to physically distance.