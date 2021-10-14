Pitt adds 37 new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 6

Pitt officials said Thursday that 24 students and 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12.

According to an email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office, there has been no change in vaccination rate since last Thursday when the CMRO reported that more than 90% of the overall Pitt community — students, faculty and staff — are vaccinated.

Those who need or wish to be tested can do so at home through Quest.

The CMRO said at least one person every day has visited Pitt’s CoVax Vaccination Center to have their first COVDI-19 vaccine dose administered. The center is also providing flu shots to Pitt faculty, staff and their families. Pitt students can only receive their flu shot with an appointment through the Student Health Center on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the O’Hara tent. Walk-ins for student flu shots are not accepted.