Rep. Mike Doyle to retire after 14 terms

Rep. Mike Doyle announced Monday that he will not run for reelection and a 15th term — setting the stage for a showdown for who will represent the deep blue seat. Doyle, a Democrat currently serving his 14th term in Congress, represents Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional district, which contains a large portion of Allegheny County.

At a press conference on Monday, Doyle said it is time to “pass the torch to the next generation.”

“I believe the time has come to pass the torch to the next generation, so I’ve called you here today to announce that I will not be a candidate for Congress in 2022 and plan to retire at the end of my current term,” Doyle said.

Doyle won the 2020 general election with 69.2% of the vote against Republican Luke Negron and write-in independents Donald Nevills and Daniel Vayda.

Jerry Dickinson, a Pitt law professor, is running for Doyle’s seat in the upcoming 2022 Democratic primary. Doyle previously won the 2020 Democratic primary against Dickinson, with 67.2% of the vote. State Rep. Summer Lee — a Democrat who represents the 34th State House district, which includes Swissvale and Braddock — is also seeking Doyle’s seat, according to Federal Election Commision filings.

Dickinson thanked Doyle for his service in a statement released on Monday.

“I want to thank Congressman Doyle for his service to our country and our region in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Dickinson said. “For 26 years, he has represented Western Pennsylvania with dignity and advocated passionately for our communities in Washington.”

But Dickinson added that he thinks Pittsburgh “is ready for a new direction.”

At the Monday press conference, Doyle said the COVID-19 pandemic “accelerated” his retirement plans, and Pennsylvania’s redistricting will be a “good transition time” for a new member to lead the district. He also said he wants to give potential candidates enough time to campaign.

“The district deserves to hear from a robust field of candidates, and I want to make sure potential candidates have enough time to fundraise and put their platform in front of the voters,” Doyle said. “There are many people who might not consider running if they thought I was going to run, so I want to give them the time and opportunity to do so.”

Doyle currently serves on the House and Energy Commerce Committee, where he sits on the Energy and Communications and Technology subcommittees. He is also a member of the House Democratic Caucus and founder and co-chair of the Congressional Autism Caucus.

Doyle concluded his press conference by thanking the people of Pittsburgh.

“Finally, I want to thank the people of Pittsburgh, the best people in the world, for giving me the opportunity to serve you in Congress over these many years,” Doyle said. “It’s truly been a joy as well as an honor and a privilege to have the chance to serve this community, which I love from the bottom of my heart, in the U.S. House of Representatives. Thank you, Pittsburgh.”