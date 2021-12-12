Alabama’s Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy, Pickett places third

Heisman trophy finalists, from left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young stand for a photo with the Heisman Trophy before attending the award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York.

NEW YORK — Despite embarking on a record-setting season, Pitt redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett finished behind Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday evening.

Young threw for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns while playing in the SEC, a near carbon copy of Pickett’s statline. He beat out the other finalists — Pickett, Ohio State first-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan senior defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

Pickett received 28 first-place votes, finishing behind Young’s winning 684 and Hutchinson’s 78.

While it wasn’t the result he wanted, Pickett said he’s gracious for the opportunity to sit amongst the other finalists.

“It was awesome meeting all three of them,” Pickett said. “All so well deserving and all great people.”

Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns this season, before receiving an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Pickett said the invitation was a “team award.”

“It’s a special thing,” Pickett said. “It hasn’t been done here in a long time. To have your name be next to that award and talk about going to New York City, being close to home, it’s special. It’s a team award … I’ve improved, yes. But this team has improved so much and I’m so grateful for every single guy in that room.”

Pickett set lofty goals for himself going into his final season with the Panthers, and noted Saturday evening that while “close,” he hasn’t “made it” to where he wants to be just yet. Most of his goals were team oriented — wanting to win both a Coastal Division title and ACC Championship, both of which he accomplished.

Pickett’s status for Pitt’s next game in the Peach Bowl is still up in the air. Pickett said earlier this week he will take time to weigh his options and talk it over with his family before announcing a decision.

The Peach Bowl will kickoff from Atlanta on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m., and air on ESPN.