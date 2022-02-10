Pitt adds 153 new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 8

Students who received a booster vaccine dose should update their vaccination status, according to a Thursday email from the CMRO.

Pitt officials said Thursday that 122 students and 31 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8.

An email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office reminded the Pitt community to get boosted and update their records, as well as continue masking. They also said the Pitt CoVax Vaccination Center is open and appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, flu shots and to answer medical questions.

The CMRO also said although cases are down from previous weeks, they are still higher than they were at this time last year.

The email said due to spreading out arrival dates, testing on-campus residents and having classes remote for a period of time, Pitt accomplished the goal of resuming in-person education. The CMRO also said to continue looking out for more information on vaccinations for children ages five and under as well as future preventative treatments and strategies.

According to the email, the Pitt community needs to continue masking up and getting a booster dose in order to help out and keep the community safe.