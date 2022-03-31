Pitt adds 29 new COVID-19 cases since March 23

Students who received a booster vaccine dose should update their vaccination status, according to a Thursday email from the CMRO.

Pitt officials said Thursday that 21 students and eight employees tested positive for COVID-19 from March 23 to 30.

An email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said cases on campus remain “mild and low in number,” after relaxing the mask mandate on Monday.

Pitt still requires masks inside health care centers and on University shuttle buses. Additionally, the email said individuals in quarantine or isolation must remain masked in all public spaces — indoor and outdoor — for 10 days.

The email said while some community members may feel uncomfortable around unmasked individuals, studies have shown that masks are effective at reducing COVID-19 transmission, even among mixed masked and unmasked individuals.

The CMRO also said Pitt has second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available at the CoVax Vaccination Center, as well as initial doses and flu shots. The second booster doses are available after the FDA authorized the dosage, and are for anyone age 50 or older or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant or is equivalently immunocompromised. Those who have been vaccinated — including with booster doses — should update their vaccination record.