Pitt adds 118 new COVID-19 cases since April 13

According to an email from the CMRO, COVID-19 cases remain high in the state but cases are “way down” on campus compared to the omicron variant’s peak.

Pitt officials said Thursday that 93 students and 25 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from April 13 to 19.

The email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said although the seven-day average of positive tests on the Pittsburgh campus has increased again this week, “cases remain mild and relatively low in number, with county hospitalizations staying low.”

The CMRO also said masking in public can protect against transmission of COVID-19, and to stay home if you don’t feel well.

People who are 50 years or older or immunocompromised are eligible for a second booster dose, which is available at the Pitt CoVax Vaccination Center in Nordenberg Hall. The email also encouraged people to update their current booster information.