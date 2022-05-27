Pitt’s COVID-19 community risk shifts to high, requires masks indoors on multiple campuses

Pitt officials said Friday that the CDC has moved COVID-19 Community Levels to high in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Crawford Counties.

The email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said in order to stay consistent with CDC guidelines, masks are now required indoors in public in all Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Titusville campus buildings. The email also said masks are optional on Johnstown and Bradford campuses.

The CMRO also advised people to get tested if symptoms are present, and to stay up to date on vaccinations. People who are 50 years or older or immunocompromised are eligible for a second booster shot, which is available at the Pitt CoVax Vaccination Center in Nordenberg Hall. The email also said to remain aware of risk levels and local guidelines.