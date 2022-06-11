Pitt’s COVID-19 community risk shifts to medium, masks now optional indoors

Pitt officials said Friday that the CDC has moved COVID-19 Community Levels from high to medium in Allegheny County.

The email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said in accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are now optional indoors on the Pittsburgh campus. According to the CMRO website, masks are optional on all of Pitt’s regional campuses as well.

The CMRO said CDC guidelines are updated every Thursday, and that people can visit coronavirus.pitt.edu for current community levels.