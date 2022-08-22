Pitt+student+section+sells+out+for+Backyard+Brawl

The Pitt Panthers haven’t taken on the West Virginia Mountaineers in more than 10 years. But the long break in the rivalry didn’t stop the Pitt student body from getting excited for the 2022 edition of the Backyard Brawl. The Pitt student section — also known as “the Panther Pitt” — is now at full capacity for the Backyard Brawl, the Panther Pitt’s Twitter account announced.

Pitt also sold out of general admission seating tickets in early August and released a limited number of standing room only tickets due to the high demand. The standing room only tickets — which Pitt sold for $125 — have also since sold out.

Despite both teams’ campuses being less than 100 miles from one another, the Panthers and Mountaineers have not played one another since 2011. The two have met on the gridiron 91 times, with Pitt winning 54 of the matchups.

The Backyard Brawl will air nationally on ESPN with a special edition of the College Gameday Show taking place before kickoff. College Gameday will begin its show at 6 p.m. and the teams will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.