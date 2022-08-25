Letter from the editor | Welcome to Oakland! Here’s what to expect

Welcome back to Oakland, everyone! It’s exciting to once again see our favorite restaurants, Cathy and, for the third time, students milling around campus buildings wearing masks.

Since I’m part of the last class that had at least one semester unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a pretty big deal to finally be starting the year with a sense of normalcy — in large part because of scientists and health care workers across the country and right here in Pittsburgh.

The Pitt News has kept our campus community informed throughout the pandemic and through other large stories. Some important news — a contentious governor’s race, an exciting football season, how Walnut Capital’s Oakland Crossings project might change the neighborhood, the search for a new chancellor and the effects of rising tuition — is developing right now. Check out our website daily or subscribe to our email newsletter at pittnews.com/newsletter to find out the news as soon as we do. You can also follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @ThePittNews and like us on Facebook.

While you move back in, we’ve prepared this Welcome Back guide to help you adjust to campus life again. Our talented news reporters have written articles describing what campus will look like this fall — based on what we know right now, at least. Our insightful columnists offered their hard-won wisdom on college life, the culture desk provided some top-notch advice on the best movies and study spaces and our photographers gave us stunning visuals. And if you, like many students, are excited about the Backyard Brawl, the sports section is for you.

If you want to help tell these stories alongside our team of nearly 150 student journalists, we would love for you to join our staff. We’re always looking for our next team of editors, reporters, photographers, videographers, illustrators and copy editors to work at our award-winning newspaper. No prior experience is necessary to join, and all positions are paid. Apply to the nine open positions at pittnews.com/application.

We also want to hear from readers and new members of the Pitt community. Reach out digitally or stop in our office at the William Pitt Union with story ideas, Op-Eds, responses to articles or any questions about our 110-year-old newspaper. Nothing is too big or too small.

H2P!

Rebecca Johnson, Editor-in-Chief