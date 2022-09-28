SGB approves new board member, talks financial wellness

Joel Philistin, the director of Pitt’s Center for Financial Education and Wellness, spoke at Tuesday night’s Student Government Board meeting to promote the center’s mission of financial understanding.

“We advocate that financial wellness isn’t necessarily a destination — it’s more of a journey,” Philistin said.

At their weekly meeting at Nordy’s Place, the board voted to appoint Ryan Young to the board.

They also hosted Philistin, who talked about the services that the office provides for students.

Philistin said the Center for Financial Education and Wellness offers financial coaching, workshops and group presentations for students to improve their financial well-being.

“We are here to be a resource to our student body,” Philistin said.

The board unanimously voted to approve Young’s appointment. Young took an oath pledging to uphold the constitution of the board and to promote the needs of undergraduate students. SGB’s judicial and elections committees also appointed several new members to their committees.

Sarah Siddiqui, chair of the wellness committee, discussed plans for Mental Health Awareness Month in October, with a mental health town hall planned during SGB’s public meeting on Oct. 11.

“I would definitely recommend attending if you are interested in learning more about mental health resources available on campus,” Siddiqui said.

President Danielle Floyd announced that she will be speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Campus Recreation and Wellness Center near Benedum Hall. The ceremony will take place Thursday at 5 p.m.

“This is a big, historical moment here at the University,” Floyd said. “I encourage you all to attend.”

Floyd ended the meeting with a reminder that students should share their input in the University’s search for a new chancellor. Floyd is the only student on the search committee.

“If you have any feedback, questions, comments or qualities you’re looking for in a chancellor, please relay those thoughts to me directly so that way I can represent those different concerns,” Floyd said.

Allocations

Interfraternity Council, the governing body for Pitt’s 26 fraternities, requested funding to send members to a leadership and diversity conference. The board partially approved the request for $4,923.88, with board member Ryan Young abstaining from the vote.

Student Emergency Medical Services requested funding for travel expenses for an upcoming competition. The request was capped at $5,000, as it is a non-sport competition. The board approved the request for $5,000, with Young abstaining from the vote.

Club baseball requested $2,736.38 for travel expenses for an upcoming competition. The board approved the request in full, with Young abstaining from the vote.

Hindu Student Council, a Hindu organization for undergraduates, requested funding for food to celebrate the Navaratri festival. The board partially approved the request for $1,200 due to allocation food rules, with Young abstaining from the vote.

Women in Business Leadership requested funds for travel expenses for an upcoming conference. The board partially approved the request for $2,354.80 in accordance with the four person conference limit for allocations, with Young abstaining from the vote.

Ballet Club requested $1,325 to rent auditorium space for an upcoming performance. The board approved the request in full, with Young abstaining from the vote.

Chabad, an organization that runs events for Jewish students, requested funds for their Yom Kippur celebration, including cantor services and meals. The board amended the recommended funds from $4,800 to $5,400 in accordance with an updated projected attendance. The board approved the request for $5,400, with Young abstaining from the vote.