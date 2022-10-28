Campus Life | Campus Eats

There are so many food options on campus to the point where sometimes it is so hard to choose! Pitt’s campus has a large variety of food places, and you can find so many different cuisines, like Asian, Italian, American and Mexican. Here are some of my favorite places to eat as of recently, and hopefully they will be of some interest to you.

A new Mexican place opened this semester called El Jefe’s Taqueria on Forbes Avenue, and it’s my go-to spot recently. Their food is fresh and authentic and they have a very big menu to choose from. My favorite thing to get from there is the burrito bowl because you can build your own and add anything you would like, so it is perfect if you are a picky eater. Their Super Nachos and variety of tacos are also items that I would not miss out on as they can be customized to your liking. El Jefe’s closes at 4 a.m. every day, so it is a great place to go to if you want a late night meal as well.

CHiKN, which is also on Forbes Avenue, is known for their very distinct seasoning on their chicken items. Their menu ranges from different types of sandwiches to chicken tenders and nuggets to loaded fries and so much more. They are also known for their different levels of spice. “Damn Hot” is their spiciest and is described as “Insane,” while “Southern” is their mildest option and is described as “No Heat.” I get the spice level of “Mild,” which is one away from the “Southern” option because it still has some flavor to it without being too spicy for my liking. My go-to order is their chicken tenders and fries with their special sauce, which ties the whole meal together! Their side of mac and cheese is also very good, and I want to try the banana pudding.

If you’re craving a warm, Asian meal, then I recommend Bao on Atwood Street, as they have tons of different options. They have the best appetizers and entrees, and of course they have a wide selection of bubble tea to choose from as well. I love getting their popcorn chicken to start off with and then their lo mein as my main meal. You definitely cannot miss out on their boba teas, as they have so many different flavors that range from chocolate to taro to various milk teas. They even have a full menu of Zodiac Teas, which is so interesting because you can pick the drink you want based on your own zodiac sign! If you are not in the mood for bubble tea or would rather have something else, they have a wide range of desserts to choose from as well.

Fuel and Fuddle on Oakland Avenue is a great bar that serves live fire pizza and other American foods. Their menu has categories labeled “Fingers,” ‘“Spoons,” “Forks,” “Hands,” etc. is fairly self-explanatory and tries to make it easier for you when deciding what to eat. Their Wildfire Wings and Kick-gas Nachos are a great way to start off the meal, as you can ease into their Befuddling Burgers and Live Fire Pies. Their pizzas are made in a brick oven, and one of them is named after the song “Sweet Caroline!” Fuel and Fuddle also has amazing desserts, such as their Big Ass Brownie and Bubba’s Bread Pudding, which I would not miss out on.

Lastly, if you want a quick grab and go meal, I love going to Piada and Roots, which are both on Forbes Avenue. Piada is an Italian street food place with a variety of pastas, wraps and salads, as well as amazing sides such as their Piada Stick, which is baked pizza dough with parmesan and pepperoni, if you want. Roots is a natural kitchen with a big menu featuring different types of grain bowls, salads and wraps. My favorite bowl to get from there is the El Jefe bowl with the works and substitute the chicken with barbecue tofu. I had never had barbecue tofu before until I tried it at Roots, and it is safe to say that I will never go back to regular tofu.

These are just a few of my favorite places to eat on campus whenever I don’t want to cook at home and want to eat out without getting on a bus or calling an Uber. I hope that you take the time to try some of these places and explore new ones too, as there are so many other places on campus that are just as amazing and diverse!

