Pitt Eats announces major renovations of The Eatery

Pitt Eats has announced its plans for a “complete transformation” of The Eatery. The renovations will aim to evolve The Eatery into an “industry-leading dining facility,” according to the project website.

The project is set to begin in May 2023 and finish by the Fall 2024 semester, according to the project website. The first phase of construction will focus primarily on the kitchen area, to ensure dining operations can resume by the time students return in August 2023. Throughout the 2023-2024 academic year, Pitt will continue the construction in phases, allowing some sections of the dining hall to remain open while the project is ongoing.

According to the website, if construction phasing impacts a station offering special diets — including religious restrictions, allergens and vegan or vegetarian diets — Pitt Eats will open temporary pop-up stations to replace them.

According to Pitt Eats, the updated Eatery will feature nine unique dining destinations with a “specialized, chef-crafted menu.” This will include “American comfort food classics” alongside multicultural selections such as Latin, Western Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Pitt Eats also said The Eatery will include sustainable farm-to-table options as well as improved allergen-friendly options. The renovations will also introduce The Market, described as a “futuristic, contactless shopping experience.”

The Eatery renovations are the newest in a long list of ongoing construction projects in Oakland, including renovations of the Hillman Library, the expansion of UPMC Presbyterian and the Victory Heights project.