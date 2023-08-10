The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt mens soccer players celebrate after their win over NC State on Nov. 2, 2022.
Preview | Pitt men’s soccer looks to return to College Cup in 2023
By Dylan Grace, Staff Writer • 12:10 pm
A student guide to the new Eatery
By Srinidhi Gopalan, Staff Writer • August 10, 2023
Opinion | My financial tips and advice for college
By Kelly Xiong, Staff Columnist • August 9, 2023
Preview | Pitt football enters 2023 season with a lot of question marks
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • August 8, 2023
Opinion | You don’t need to party in college to have a good time
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • August 7, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt mens soccer players celebrate after their win over NC State on Nov. 2, 2022.
Preview | Pitt men’s soccer looks to return to College Cup in 2023
By Dylan Grace, Staff Writer • 12:10 pm
A student guide to the new Eatery
By Srinidhi Gopalan, Staff Writer • August 10, 2023
Opinion | My financial tips and advice for college
By Kelly Xiong, Staff Columnist • August 9, 2023
Preview | Pitt football enters 2023 season with a lot of question marks
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • August 8, 2023
Opinion | You don’t need to party in college to have a good time
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • August 7, 2023

A student guide to the new Eatery

By Srinidhi Gopalan, Staff Writer
August 10, 2023
The+outside+entrance+to+The+Eatery+in+Litchfield+Towers.
Nate Yonamine | Senior Staff Photographer
The outside entrance to The Eatery in Litchfield Towers.

The Eatery — the largest dining facility at Pitt —  is currently undergoing a comprehensive transformation to change the dining experience for students. 

Quintin Eason, the vice president of operations of Chartwells, said Pitt Eats’ goal is for the Eatery to be long-lasting and more efficient. 

“It hasn’t been renovated since 2007, and this is a 48,000 square foot dining facility,” he said. “Our goal is to create more efficient equipment with sustainability goals in mind that falls under one pillar — can we build it for the future?” 

Eason said they also plan to create a more unique and innovative space. 

“Right now, it’s outdated — with this renovation, we have leapfrogged 5-10 years in innovation in new concepts that you wouldn’t see in the real world market if you go out to restaurants,” he said. “This experience is going to be future forward and food forward.”

The new model for The Eatery will change the style of food service, deviating from the buffet-style to self-serve model. 

“In our future modeling concept, we have elements of themes with each space feeling like you are captured in a free standing restaurant,” Eason said. “This is going to be a Chipotle-style concept where we prepare food to order for you.” 

A rendering of the Eatery changes. All images of the new Eatery are conceptual renderings and are subject to change.
(Nick Pagano/Pitt Eats Directory of Marketing and the communication lead on The Eatery renovation project)

Eason described the new layout in “niches,” which took the effort of “culinary talent from campus and visionaries to take into account the food demands of the incoming class and future generations.”

One of the locations is known as Table 33, which represents 33 different states in Latin America. “This is not just Mexican food, but food from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and authentic crafted cuisines, like fresh made tortillas, churrascarias, agua frescas, etc.” Eason says.

Kakumi, another station, will include authentic food from across Asian cultures, such as kimchi, fried rice and scratch-made ramen noodles as well as Pho soup and bowls.

“Freshmen want comfort food, a really hard-to-find palate for students, but some really want homestyled crafted meals, and with population changing we wanted to make sure students coming internationally also feel at home” he says.

The Eatery plans to also accommodate students with dietary restrictions, such as allergies, vegan, vegetarian or faith-based restrictions like halal or kosher. 

“We have a dedicated allergy station which removes common allergens milk, egg, soy, wheat, tree nuts, shellfish, sesame but we are also veg-forward in every station — if you’re a vegetarian, you’ll be able to eat off of every station every single day,” Eason said. “In addition, all beef is halal beef and locally sourced along with a dedicated kosher area”

Despite the changes, The Eatery will remain open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., with the possible addition of late night hours. 

“This will be based on student feedback to have certain locations open,” Eason said. “We don’t have to keep all spaces open, and this is economical.”

A rendering of the Eatery changes. All images of the new Eatery are conceptual renderings and are subject to change.
(Nick Pagano/Pitt Eats Directory of Marketing and the communication lead on The Eatery renovation project)

Some students have displayed enthusiasm for the updates. Although many upperclassmen do not have a meal plan or only have a more limited meal plan, some are considering checking out the new Eatery. 

“I lived on the upper campus the past school year, so I didn’t make it to the Eatery that often,” Sophia Pollex, a sophomore nursing major, said. “With that being said, the times I did eat there, it was either a hit or miss, like a typical college dining hall. So I’m excited to see the new renovations being made and I plan to check it out.”

Mariska Goswami, a sophomore computational biology major that will not have a meal plan next year, said she is still planning to try out the Eatery’s changes.

“Whenever I ate at the Eatery, I noticed how constantly busy it was, which I think made it hard to get quality food sometimes” Goswami said. “But other times I enjoyed eating there in between or after classes or studying at Hillman. I’m curious to see changes to the interior design and the food being offered.”

The Eatery is going through a phased construction. Not every location will be completely done until the 2024-2025 academic year, but students will see the first changes around move-in week in late August.

“Currently we are ahead of schedule, but we hope to have the first phase ready right when students move in or shortly after they move in,” Eason said. “There will be no interruption of service and students can get access to any meals they need.”

A rendering of the Eatery changes. All images of the new Eatery are conceptual renderings and are subject to change. (Nick Pagano/Pitt Eats Directory of Marketing and the communication lead on The Eatery renovation project)
More to Discover
More in News
The Year of Discourse and Dialogue aims to unite the campus community
The Year of Discourse and Dialogue aims to unite the campus community
Upperclassmen offer advice to incoming first-years
Upperclassmen offer advice to incoming first-years
Flowers, candles and chalk drawings outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2019.
Jury gives death penalty in Tree of Life trial
The Cathedral of Learning.
New Pitt budget includes increases in tuition, operating costs
Chancellor Joan Gabel at a press conference on April 3.
Chancellor Joan Gabel discusses Pitt’s future during her first week in office
A proposed view from the Frick Park Trail of the new Fern Hollow Bridge shown at Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition’s community meeting on Sept. 8, 2022.
Proposed apartment complex on vacant Irish Center Site evokes community frustration
More in Top Stories
A notepad and a pile of cash.
Opinion | My financial tips and advice for college
Sophomore running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (6) and another Pitt player celebrate at a game against Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022
Preview | Pitt football enters 2023 season with a lot of question marks
Opinion | You don’t need to party in college to have a good time
Opinion | You don’t need to party in college to have a good time
The perfect playlist for walking around campus
The perfect playlist for walking around campus
Redshirt senior linebacker Shayne Simon (32) practices tackling at Pitt football training camp on Friday.
Photos: Pitt football training camp 2023
Places to visit during Welcome Week outside of Oakland
Places to visit during Welcome Week outside of Oakland

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in