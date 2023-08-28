The Panther Crawl
7 places to cool off with ice cream this semester

By Pamela Smith, Editor-in-Chief
August 27, 2023
Annika Esseku | Senior Staff Illustrator

Ice cream can be a great way to cool off after moving in and getting settled on campus. As students gear up to meet new people in this heat, here are seven local places to cool off with some sweet treats. 

Dave and Andy’s

An Oakland favorite, Dave and Andy’s was voted Best Ice Cream by TPN readers last year. Dave and Andy’s features over 200 ice cream flavors and even handmakes their ice cream cones.

The Milkshake Factory

Perhaps the most popular first-year dessert stop, The Milkshake Factory on Forbes Ave. offers a variety of regular and specialty shakes. You can even use your Dining Dollars here. Keep an eye on the Penguins — when Jake Guentzel scores, a “Jake’s Shake” is half off the next day.

Millie’s 

With a location right on campus and on Oakland Ave., Millie’s is a convenient stop for ice cream just steps away from your new dorm. Boasting flavors like Blueberry Lemon Bar and selling Sundae Party boxes, Millie’s has interesting twists on ice cream for all.

Rita’s

Rita’s, located on Fifth Ave. a block from Litchfield Towers, sells italian ice, custard, and gelati in a variety of flavors. With the Rita’s app, you can even earn free treats and discounts with your visits.

Dessert Outlet

Located in Schenley Plaza, this is another convenient stop on the way to a picnic or day of hammocking in Schenley Park. Enjoy your ice cream with a beautiful view of the Cathedral of Learning on the side.

Rite Aid

If just a scoop isn’t enough ice cream for you, there’s always pints of ice cream and gelato available at (both) Rite Aids in Oakland. From individual ice cream bars to popular candy brand flavors, there’s something here for everyone looking to fill their new minifridge. 

Coldstone Creamery

Although located outside of Oakland, Coldstone Creamery in Squirrel Hill is just steps away from the Forbes and Murray bus stop off of any of the 61 lines. Treat yourself with their variety of toppings and flavors, or get an ice cream cake for all of your roommates to share.
About the Contributor
Pamela Smith, Managing Editor
Hello! My name is Pam and I am the managing editor of The Pitt News. For the last two years I was the visual editor; this is my fourth and final year with TPN. I am a senior English Writing and History/Philosophy of Science double major. I love photographing sports, cultural events and portraits, and sometimes I write news stories.

