Meet the editors: Opinions

By Thomas Riley and Livia LaMarca
August 29, 2023
Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor
(Left) Livia LaMarca and Thomas Riley

The opinions desk is responsible for producing columns for our Monday, Wednesday and Friday publications, as well as The Pitt News editorials written by editors during the week. The opinions desk isn’t just for staff opinions writers. Letters to the Editor and Op-Eds from students, staff, faculty and anyone else connected to the Pitt community are always welcome and encouraged. We are happy to review anything you send, as long as it’s within the submission guidelines, if you email us at [email protected].

Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor

Hello! I’m Thomas, a junior double major in politics and philosophy and English writing on the poetry track. I joined The Pitt News as an opinions columnist in my sophomore year, and this is my first year as editor for the desk! I love reading all the content our columnists put out, whether they choose to speak out on controversial current events or offer silly commentary on student life. Outside of The Pitt News, I write for Pitt’s best and only late night comedy show, Pitt Tonight, collect CDs and pet any cat that I find.

Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor

Hey guys, thanks for reading! My name is Livia and I am a third-year here at Pitt studying political science and sociology. I am also a first-time editor and had so much fun working with the writers this summer! I personally write a lot about politics and social movements, but I’ve had a blast working on other topics as well as the more satirical work that our wonderful writers have pitched to us these last few months. Along with my work in The Pitt News, I am also involved in a slew of law-based extracurriculars and spend a lot of my free time crocheting, sewing and watching movies. I’m looking forward to a great fall semester here at TPN!
