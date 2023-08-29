The Panther Crawl
Meet the editors: Digital

By Julia Smeltzer and Srinidhi Gopalan
August 29, 2023
Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor
(Left) Srinidhi Gopalan and Julia Smeltzer.

The digital desk is responsible for blogs, podcasts and social media content. If you have something you want to write or talk about because you love it (or hate it and want to talk about it), then the digital desk might be the place for you. 

Julia Smeltzer, Digital Manager

Hi everyone! My name is Julia and I am the digital manager this year! I am a senior studying media and professional communications with a concentration in digital media and professional writing and a minor in sociology. I started off as a staff writer my first year and I am looking forward to everything in store for the digital desk this year. When I am not by my computer writing or working on homework, you can find me listening to my favorite artists like Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan, hanging out with friends, or just relaxing at home.

Srinidhi Gopalan, Audience Engagement Editor

Hey! I’m Srinidhi Gopalan, the audience engagement editor for this year. I started off as a news writer last year as a first-year, and fell in love with journalism right away, even though I have not been at TPN very long. Currently, I am a sophomore majoring in neuroscience with minors in economics and chemistry. When I’m not busy with school or working for TPN, you can find me curating Spotify playlists, finding a new coffee shop, or simply under the covers in bed binge-watching Netflix.
