Weekend sports recap | Pitt athletics nearly perfect over the weekend

By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
September 10, 2023
Ethan Shulman | Staff Photographer
Redshirt junior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez (2) celebrates after Pitt’s win against BYU in the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament in the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 3 2022.

This weekend was almost perfect for Pitt Athletics, with multiple teams getting back on track or continuing their good starts to the season. Here’s a recap of the weekend. 

Men’s soccer

While Football lost to Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium, Pitt men’s soccer got things back on track over at Ambrose Urbanic Field. After a two-game losing skid against Georgetown and Marshall, the Panthers rebounded, beating No. 9 ranked Wake Forest 3-0. 

Senior midfielder Filip Mirkovic assisted two of the three goals and sophomore goalkeeper Cabral Carter recorded his second shutout of the season against the Demon Deacons.

The Panthers continue play on Friday when they travel to Chestnut, MA, to take on Boston College.

Cross country

After finishing No. 1 in men’s and women’s at the Panther Invitational last week, Pitt continued its early-season dominance at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational. 

Men’s finished No. 2 at the event with a team score of 59 and a team average of 25:58.56. Seniors Luke Henseler and Jack Miller both finished in the top 10 individually with times of 25:38.0 and 25:49.0, respectively. 

Women’s finished third with a team score of 79 and a team average of 21:50.22. Junior Winnie Incorvaia led the Panthers with a time of 21:18.3, good for the seventh-fastest time out of 75 runners. 

The team gets a 3-week rest before heading to South Bend, IN, for the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invite.

Women’s soccer

Like the football team, the women’s soccer team took on Cincinnati over the weekend. And they got revenge, defeating the Bearcats 2-1. 

The win is their 7th of the year and comes after they fell to Xavier on Thursday night. Junior forward Samiah Phiri scored both goals despite only playing 51 minutes.

The Panthers travel to NC State next Sunday for their ninth game of the season, and their first ACC game of the year. 

Volleyball

The Panthers dominated the weekend with two road victories over Marquette and Loyola Chicago. 

On Friday, they traveled to Milwaukee and swept Marquette three sets to none. First-year outside hitter Torrey Stafford led with 17 kills. The Panthers followed up this performance with another sweep over Loyola Chicago. This time first-year right-side hitter Olivia Babcock led in kills with 12. 

The Panthers look to continue their dominance against Oregon, James Madison and High Point next weekend at the Fitzgerald Field House.

About the Contributor
Jermaine Sykes, Senior Staff Writer

