Takeaways | Pitt volleyball off to a hot start to 2023 campaign

No. 8 Pitt volleyball (11-2, 2-0) has gotten off to a scorching hot start to the season. The hot start for the Panthers is attributed to many things — most notably their first-year stars, much-improved libero play and a deep bench.

Pitt’s first-year class is already exceeding expectations

Pitt volleyball’s first-year players are proving vital to the Panthers’ early season success. The highly touted first-years have helped the Panthers in all facets of the game, earning multiple ACC Freshman of the Week honors.

First-year right-side hitter Olivia Babcock and first-year outside hitter Torrey Stafford have dominated for the Panthers in their young careers.

The two first-years are leading the Panthers in kills, combining for a total of 267. Babcock has 134 of the kills, while Stafford has one less with 133.

Along with leading the team in kills, Babcock and Stafford have had an impact on the defensive side for the Panthers as well.

Babcock has especially helped the Panthers during her front-row rotation, earning 45.0 blocks for the Panthers. The first-year right-side hitter also dominates in the back row. During her limited time in the back row, she has added 46 digs for the Panthers.

Stafford has bothered her opponents no matter where she is at defensively. Playing all six rotations throughout the season, Stafford has earned herself 32.0 blocks and 66 digs for the Panthers.

From the service line, Babcock has struggled. She typically has a hard jump serve for the opponent, which isn’t seen much in women’s volleyball. But it hasn’t worked out as well as the Panthers had hoped it would. On the year, Babcock has 11 service aces, but also an alarming 27 service errors.

On the other hand, from the service line, Stafford typically has a hard float serve for the opponent, one of the more common serves in college women’s volleyball. The serve has done its job, with Stafford having eight service aces and seven service errors.

Along with these two stud first-years, Pitt has another first-year who often takes over one of Pitt’s setting roles when the team uses their 6-2 rotation — first-year setter Haiti Tautua’a.

Tautua’a has played a vital role in setting for the Panthers. On the year, she has 138 assists, only behind junior Rachel Fairbanks, who has assisted the Panthers at an insane clip with 252 assists.

Tautua’a hasn’t only helped the Panthers as a setter. Tautua’a also tallied four kills, four aces, only two service errors and 50 digs for the Panthers.

The only first-year playing in limited action, as they typically do, is first-year outside hitter Blair Bayless. In Bayless’ limited action, she has shown promise. Bayless has tallied 29 kills, 6.0 blocks and one dig in her 21 sets played for the Panthers.

It’s starting to click for Klika

Junior libero Emmy Klika has found her groove this season after taking over the libero duties midway through last season.

The junior posted some dominant performances for the Panthers in big-time games this season.

During the two games of the 84 Lumber Classic against Kentucky, Klika tallied 18 digs in the matchup in Lexington against the ranked Wildcats. Klika then followed it up in Oakland against the Wildcats with nine more digs.

In the Panthers’ riveting matchup against highly ranked Oregon, Klika showed her best again. She had her career high in digs with 24 in the Panthers’ tight five-set loss against the Ducks.

Klika hasn’t only just stepped up during the big games — she’s stepped up in every game. On the season, she has given the Panthers a total of 158 digs.

The only thing that has yet to click for Klika so far is from the service line. She’s had only one service ace and a worrisome 13 service errors.

Depth from the Middle

Before getting sidelined with an injury against Kentucky, junior Bre Kelley showed promise to become one of the Panthers’ two middle blockers throughout the season. In her time on the court, Kelley gave the Panthers 26 kills through the 10 sets she played in.

With Kelley sidelined with injury, head coach Dan Fisher has shown that the Panthers have tons of depth in the middle blocker position by giving three separate middle blockers playing time.

Graduate student Emma Monks has given the Panthers her best play from the position. She has even earned herself an ACC Defensive player of the Week for her dominant blocking. Monks has given the Panthers 62 kills and a team-leading 54.0 blocks.

Graduate Student Chiamaka Nwokolo has also stayed consistent for the Panthers through her time on the court. Nwokolo has given the Panthers 33 kills and 37.0 blocks.

Finally, sophomore Rachel Jepsen has improved from her first season for the Panthers, giving the Panthers 29 kills and 30.0 blocks.

The depth that the Panthers have in the middle is so valuable for Fisher. Having depth at the middle blocker position gives Fisher more freedom to move players around during gameplay.