Pitt wrestling previews its season with Blue-Gold Dual

Pitt wrestling previewed its season Monday night with the Blue-Gold exhibition dual at the Fitzgerald Field House on Monday night. The program will officially kick off its season at the Clarion Open next week on Nov. 5. The Panthers are coming off a strong season after winning the 2023 ACC regular season title, with then redshirt senior Nino Bonaccorsi winning an NCAA title to cap off the year.

The dual began with a battle of redshirt first-years, as Jack Pletcher took on Finn Solomon at 149 pounds. Solomon scored two escapes to win the match 2-0 via decision.

The 149-pound class then faced off again as redshirt first-year Kelin Laffey defeated redshirt junior Tyler Badgett 3-0 after three rounds. Laffey would face Solomon to finish the dual.

In the lightweight classes, redshirt senior Colton Camacho at 125 pounds and redshirt first-year Vinnie Santaniello at 133 pounds both won in dominant fashion. In his bout, Camacho earned a takedown first, but first-year Tyler Chapell quickly answered with an escape. But the escape was futile, as Camacho won the match on a tech fall with a score of 18-3. The following match saw Santaniello face redshirt first-year Jordan Villarreal. Santaniello made quick work of his opponent, winning the match via tech fall with a score of 17-2.

In the 141-pound class, redshirt senior Cole Matthews began his match against redshirt first-year Briar Priest with a quick takedown. The 2022 All-American followed it up with an escape in the second, which saw him take a 4-0 lead. Mathews finished the three rounds with an 8-4 win.

At 157, first-year Dylan Evans struck first with an escape early in the second, but redshirt first-year Jared Keslar quickly responded with a takedown. Keslar scored with another escape to finish a busy second period. Keslar ultimately won the match 4-3, in the closest bout of the evening.

Redshirt senior Holden Heller scored the first points of the 165-pound match against first-year Grant Mckay with a takedown, followed by another one to score four quick points. Heller began the second round with an escape and another takedown. Heller ultimately pinned Mackay to finish the match in the third period. After finishing last year with a 16-8 record, Heller has high expectations for this season.

“I’m really tough on myself,” Heller said. “My only goal this year, no matter what happens, I just want to make sure I have no regrets this year.”

Heller’s twin brother, redshirt senior Reece Heller, also quickly scored two takedowns, followed by a pin to finish his 184-pound match within a minute.

“I felt good, I felt ready,” Reece Heller said. “I’m going to give it my all this year.”

The final match of the evening saw the two 149-pound winners face off. Solomon scored first early in the second round with an escape. But Laffey scored two points on a reversal to take the lead in the middle of the third. Solomon quickly tied it with an escape, sending it to overtime. Solomon was able to win the bout with a takedown quickly into overtime.

Head coach Keith Gavin loved the effort from the team and said improvement throughout the season is essential.

“We just want to take it one match at a time this season,” Gavin said. “We have some young guys I’m excited for, we expect to make an impact, but we just need to focus on development and improvement throughout the year.”

Pitt will kick off its regular season at the Clarion Open tournament on Nov. 5. The Panthers will then travel to Annapolis, Maryland, for the Navy Duals. Pitt’s first home dual is against Illinois on Dec. 3.