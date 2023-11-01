The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives attend a session at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
PA House passes state appropriations bill, includes tuition freeze
By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor • 1:42 am
‘Exposing Corruption with James O’Keefe’ event rescheduled due to resource concerns
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 1:19 am
Opinion | The NBA needs to face the music
By Jake Vasilias, Staff Columnist • 12:05 am
Season Preview | Pitt women’s basketball begins a new era under Tory Verdi
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • 12:04 am
Review | Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is timeless nostalgia
By Casey Carter, Staff Writer • 12:00 am

‘Exposing Corruption with James O’Keefe’ event rescheduled due to resource concerns

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
1:19 am
James+OKeefe+speaks+with+attendees+at+the+2018+Student+Action+Summit+hosted+by+Turning+Point+USA+at+the+Palm+Beach+County+Convention+Center+in+West+Palm+Beach%2C+Fla.
Image via Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons
James O’Keefe speaks with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Turning Point USA’s Pitt chapter rescheduled their event, “Exposing Corruption with James O’Keefe,” from this Friday, Nov. 3, to Thursday, Nov. 30, to provide adequate resources, according to University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer.

“In partnership with student event organizers and after assessing the anticipated volume of activity on campus for Family Weekend, this event is being rescheduled for a date later in the month when adequate support resources are available across campus,” Stonesifer said.

Liliana Orozco, chapter president of Turning Point at Pitt, said she understands the University’s concerns about the timing of the event.

“Pitt came to us with a concern that it’s Family Weekend and they might not have enough security or resources for us because there’s so many events going on,” Orozco said. “They were very generous to push everything out of the way for us to select a date and make sure that venue was cleared for us.” 

O’Keefe, known for his self-proclaimed title as a “guerrilla journalist,” is the next in a list of speakers Turning Point has brought to campus that have prompted some student backlash

These safety and resource concerns come after a protest outside of Turning Point’s Michael Knowles debate turned into a “public safety emergency” last year. Multiple on-campus buildings were closed as the protests escalated, and two people were indicted on charges related to smoke bombs and fireworks that were let off in front of the event. 
About the Contributor
Ryleigh Lord, Assistant News Editor
Ryleigh Lord is a News Editor at The Pitt News. A lifelong Eagles fan and Philadelphia native currently living in Steelers country, she is a junior History and English Writing (nonfiction) double major with an Irish minor. She also contributes to the opinions desk, mostly to talk about the shows and movies she loves. You can contact her at [email protected]

