Column | Read on

I’m not a big writer. I have worked at The Pitt News for three years now, and this is the first article I’ve written. I am, however, a big reader, and I always have been. I love reading stories about characters, about real people, about history and current events and anything else. I also love grammar — figuring out what works, why it works and why people make the mistakes they do. These two interests melded into a love for editing.

At the end of my first year at Pitt, I saw that The Pitt News had an opening for copy editors, so I sent in an application, and two months later I was editing my first story. I loved coming into the office and reading something new and original from other students who had something to say each week. Some of the things I had to edit were perhaps a bit monotonous or dull, but many of the pieces were full of inspiration and a passion for writing, which made them all the more interesting to read. I loved the job so much that I took on the copy chief position the following year, and I’ve been doing it ever since. I’ll miss my time here — it’s one of the most fulfilling experiences I’ve had at Pitt.

If there’s one thing I’d want to remember years down the line, it’s the wonderful people I’ve gotten to know at The Pitt News. I wouldn’t trade the jokes, the stories, the late nights in the office with them for anything. While I can’t paint a detailed description of each of them, I’ve had the joy of reading many of their articles. I’ll let the excellent works they’ve published speak for me:

Ryleigh Lord reviewed a movie that I’ve never seen and probably never will, but it is honestly the best movie review I’ve read to date.

Punya Bhasin wrote an insightful article about the oft-overlooked pastime of birdwatching.

Patrick Swain covered a musical with the same artistry and fervor I imagine the cast performed it.

Nate Yonamine swapped out a camera for a keyboard to write about the recent eclipse.

Pam Smith and Ethan Shulman took some incredible local concert photos with an eye I could never hope to have.

Betul Tuncer asked the tough questions to Pitt’s new chancellor.

Lastly, Livia Daggett, my fellow copy chief whom I wish the best of luck on the desk next year, reminded readers of the importance of a day of rest — something I’m hoping to incorporate more often.

There are far more people who I will miss than I’ve listed above, and I appreciate all of you for making The Pitt News the awesome place it is. I cannot wait to see what you do in the future, and I hope to see your names in bylines and remember the times we had on the fourth floor of the William Pitt Union. Our staff puts in so much work each day to keep this paper going, and I am truly grateful to have been a part of it.

So, reader, thank you for reading our little independent student-run daily production. And keep reading, even when you leave, because students have a lot of important things to say. I know I will.