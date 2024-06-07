Pitt basketball reloads roster ahead of 2024-25 season

The men’s basketball season wrapped up for the Panthers this spring with a record of 22-11 (12-8 ACC) and a fourth-place finish in the ACC, just missing a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Although Pitt did not get a tournament bid, the team still had an action-packed season filled with many highlights. As the Panthers gear up for the upcoming season, the team’s roster is set to look slightly different. Here’s what to look out for from Panther basketball this upcoming winter.

One familiar face that isn’t returning is former forward Blake Hinson. Hinson was an undeniable asset for the Panthers’ offense during his time at Pitt and left his mark on the team and the school. In the 2024 season alone, he set a school record for threes in a season and tied for the third-best single-game scoring effort in program history against Louisville.

The dynamic duo of the Diaz Graham twins are set to return for their junior season as Panthers, announced in late April via Pitt Men’s Basketball social media. The seven-foot brothers from the Canary Islands served as key rotational players in the past and should have major leadership positions for this team as they step into their third year at Pitt.

The transfer portal has delivered two new additions to the team. Former Florida State forward Cameron Corhen and former Houston guard Damian Dunn will join Pitt this upcoming season, bringing new talent and chemistry to the court. Corhen played starting center as a first-year for the Seminoles and was a force in ACC play. Dunn will spend his fifth year of college basketball at Pitt after playing for Temple as well as Houston.

Carlton “Bub” Carrington played a huge part in Pitt’s offensive this past season, but won’t return in the blue and gold. In early April of this year, the 18 year-old guard announced that he would be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. Carrington was the only first-year in the NCAA to average at least 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this past season.

Former Pitt center Federiko Federiko has found a new home after entering the transfer portal back in March of this year. Federiko originally started at center for Pitt, but his offensive struggles led to his replacement by Guillermo Diaz Graham. He announced on Instagram that he has committed to playing this upcoming season at Texas Tech.

Pitt has picked up some first-year players who have committed and are eager to join this Panther team. One first-year in particular has a name that might sound familiar to Pitt fans. Brandin “Beebah” Cummings committed to Pitt last year. As a Pittsburgh native, Cummings played high school basketball for Lincoln Park in Midland where he made 75 three-point field goals while helping the Leopards to WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A titles a year ago. His older brother, Nelly Cummings, made a name for himself at Pitt during the Panthers’ run in the NCAA Tournament in the 2022-23 season.

Pitt also signed Amdy Ndiaye as a first-year for the upcoming season. Ndiaye was a three-star prospect who played a prep year at Putnam Science Academy. Ndiaye was an NYSSWA All-State selection in 2022. One of the fastest-rising prospects in the country, Ndiaye played AAU basketball with the NY Jayhawks. He also played in France with junior team Nanterre and was a member of the Senegalese National Team for the 2021 FIBA U18 African Cup. The 6-10, 215-pound forward averaged 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game and finished his year ranked No. 3 nationally.

With some familiar faces returning and new prospects set to join the team, the Panthers roster is set for an exciting 2024-25 season. The combination of fresh and returning talent will bring a whole new level of play to Panther basketball.