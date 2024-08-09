New student guide to everything you need to know to cheer on Pitt men’s basketball

After a strong season, although just missing the tournament, Pitt men’s basketball is looking fierce heading into their 2024-2025 campaign.

A big part of the team’s success and a large aspect of Pitt culture are the fans, or “The Zoo.” Pitt’s home crowd is regarded as one of the best in the college basketball landscape — and for good reason.

On game days, a student will see large lines of fans waiting eagerly to pack the student section, donning their and blue and gold while clutching their game-day giveaway and a little slip of paper listing chirps and banters used to get in opposing teams’ heads.

The crowd will stand for the national anthem, yelling “Hail!” at the appropriate time when the word comes along in the song.

On each seat, there is a newspaper. Each student in the student section will hold one as if they are reading it intently while the other team is getting announced. After each opposing name is called, students will pull the paper below their mouths, yell, “Sucks!” and return to their paper under the guise of unbotheredness.

After introductions, the papers are quickly ripped up into confetti-like small bits and held in anticipation for the Panthers’ first basket that isn’t a free throw. At this time, the fans will launch the DIY confetti into the air, celebrating the beginning of a Pitt ball game.

Two songs are crucial to know when it comes to Pitt basketball. The first is “Swag Surf.” When Swag Surf is played, put your arms around your neighbors and sway back and forth while singing along. The second is “Seven Nation Army.” This song entails jumping up and down while chanting over and over again.

The team plays at the Petersen Event Center. On game days, make sure to get to the stadium early, as the student section fills up quickly. Be prepared to wait outside in a line for bigger games — it’s worth the wait to watch Pitt take on major opponents.

Make sure to rep the four-lettered script logo and classic Panther colors to show your support for the team, especially on games where the Zoo leaders announce a gold-out via their Instagram.

Returning players to look out for are second year guard Jaland Lowe, junior guard Ishmael Leggett, junior forward Zach Austin and the sophomore forwards in the Diaz Graham twins — you’ll know who they are when you see them. These players were all major contributors on last year’s squad and are names to familiarize yourself with.

Big past stars to know include Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington — two of the newest NBA players from recent years. Steven Adams and Cam Johnson are also two major NBA names that once rocked the blue and gold. Legends to know are Dejaun Blaire and Jerome Lane. Our coach is Jeff Capel, a hero who has turned this program around for the better.

Next big to know are the rivalries. It does not matter which sport — we hate West Virginia. The Backyard Brawl is just as strong on the court as it is on the field, so stay ready for that matchup. Any ACC matchup is important and crucial to a good season and tournament berth. Specifically, matchups against Duke, UVA and UNC are tough teams to look out for and provided Pitt with two big road upsets last season against the Blue Devils and the Cavaliers. Out-of-conference matchups are tricky. The annual SEC-ACC will bring a tough matchup to Pitt when it travels to Mississippi State on Dec. 4. Other big opponents come in an away game against Ohio State on Nov. 29 and teams competing in the Greenbrier Tip Off Event from Nov. 22 to 24.

All in all, get hype for Pitt men’s basketball this season, and stay prepared with the above information to act as a natural come gametime.