The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Meet the Editors: Opinions

By Thomas Riley and Livia LaMarca
August 26, 2024
Alex Jurkuta | Visual Editor
(from left to right) Opinions Editors Thomas Riley and Livia LaMarca

The opinions desk is responsible for producing columns for our Monday, Wednesday and Friday publications, as well as The Pitt News editorials written by editors during the week. The opinions desk isn’t just for staff opinions writers. Letters to the Editor and Op-Eds from students, staff, faculty and anyone else connected to the Pitt community are always welcome and encouraged. We are happy to review anything you send, as long as it’s within the submission guidelines, if you email us at [email protected].

Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor

Hello hello! I’m Thomas Riley, and this is my second year as opinions editor. The opinions desk is actually the greatest desk at The Pitt News, and none of the other desk editors are allowed to say otherwise because that would be editorializing. 

My time on the editorial board has been fantastic. My track record of columns is rather hectic — some serious political critique, some complaints about the state of modern television, some satire on infidelity and lead poisoning. The great thing about the opinions desk is you can write about it all.

Outside the office, I’m a board member for Policy and Political Review and a head writer for Pitt’s best and only late night comedy show, Pitt Tonight. I’m looking forward to my final year here at TPN and Pitt in general. Please feel free to send me or the opinions desk an email about literally anything.

Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor

Hello wonderful readers! My name is Livia LaMarca and this is my second year working as the assistant opinions editor here at The Pitt News. I have absolutely loved working with our writers and am really looking forward to another incredible year. Personally, I write a lot about politics and social movements but love to branch out and cover pop culture or other topics I have lots of thoughts about. 

Outside of The Pitt News, I am involved in multiple other legal-based clubs here at Pitt and enjoy hanging out with my friends, reading and being creative. Here’s to one more successful year at The Pitt News amongst some of the greatest writers and editors you have ever seen!

Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Thomas Riley
Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor
Thomas Riley is a junior double major in Politics and Philosophy and English Writing. They enjoy all things comedy and love to satirize current events and student life in their own writing. You can catch them procrastinating in Hillman, reading in Cathy or dreading a required economics course in Lawrence. Share your own opinions or sell them CDs by emailing
Livia LaMarca
Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor
Livia LaMarca is a senior political science and sociology student from outside of Chicago. You can often find her studying for the LSAT and drinking copious amounts of coffee. Her hobbies include singing, crocheting & knitting, Marvel movies, and hanging with her dog Leo (who she misses very much). She enjoys writing about American political discourse and U.S. pop culture with a particular passion for social justice and equitable social programs. Livia's email —  — is always open if you'd like to share your own opinions or respond to an opinion column of hers.