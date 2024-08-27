Meet the Editors: Copy

Greetings from the copy desk! You won’t see our names on many stories this year, but behind the scenes, we’re reading each one before it goes to print to check for consistency with AP style, ensure accuracy of our reporting and give feedback to writers. We have a great team of copy editors helping us keep The Pitt News polished.

Livia Daggett, Copy Chief

Hello and welcome back to campus! I’m Livia Daggett, this year’s copy chief. This will be my fourth and tragically final year at The Pitt News and my third on the editorial staff. This publication has taught me so much and pushed me to grow my confidence, and I’ll relish every last production night this year, no matter how late it goes.

After a long day of scanning text for errors, I like to kick back and relax by doing the exact same thing but on books I read for leisure. I’m a chronic New Girl and Gilmore Girls — I guess I like shows with “Girl” in their names? — rewatcher, and I enjoy baking, knitting and biking. I dream of Forbes and Fifth shutting down and an extended T line to Oakland.

Grace Longworth, Assistant Copy Chief

Hi Pitt News readers! My name is Grace Longworth and I am a sophomore studying political science here at Pitt. This year is my second year at TPN and my first year on the editorial staff. I am proud to be part of the wonderful team polishing up our writers’ hard work and making The Pitt News the best it can be!

When I’m not spending late nights in the newsroom, you might find me strolling through Schenley Park taking way too many photos of the scenery or curled up on my couch binging Parks and Rec.