Pitt launches free speech website

Following the pro-Palestine protests that took place first at the end of April and reassembled in early June, Pitt added protesting guidelines to the new free speech website.

The University shared this website as universities across the country are responding to the protests that occurred at the end of the spring semester with new guidelines in place for protests that take place in the coming academic year.

Compared against previous protesting guidelines released in November 2023, the newly compiled guidelines include two additions: tents or other temporary structures are not permitted without advance approval from the Office of Facilities Management, and peaceful protest during an event cannot interfere with an audience’s ability to hear or view a speaker or participate in an event.

Though the policies were not previously part of the protesting guidelines, they are not new policies. Policy AO 47: Management of University Facilities and Grounds, which prohibits tents or other temporary structures, went into effect in January of 2023. The policy regarding peaceful protest during events was previously listed on the Events Scheduling Guidelines.

University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said the free speech website was “created as a consolidated resource for our community to use.”

“It includes language to communicate existing policies and expectations to our community in a clearer and more transparent way,” Stonesifer said. “As in the past, any violation of University policies or guidelines by a student or student organization may lead to a referral to the student conduct process.”

The free speech website was initially shared with students in an email from the Office of the Chancellor Aug. 23.

“The fall semester energy also includes a national election in November, a moment when we will embrace our most fundamental rights, from the right to vote to our First Amendment-protected freedom of speech,” Chancellor Joan Gabel wrote. “As a founding member of College Presidents for Civic Preparedness, Pitt is committed to creating an environment and a culture that contribute to a thriving democratic society.”

A 2025 report released by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression rated the free speech climate at Pitt as “below average.” Out of 250 American colleges ranked on free speech atmosphere, Pitt placed at 208. The University’s ratings declined from the previous report, in which Pitt ranked at 130 and had an “average” speech climate.

Sam Weiner is a Pitt alumni who participated in the first encampment in spring 2024. He said he sees the guidelines as the University trying to “maneuver around who they have to listen to.”

“The new free speech website that they put up is doing its own PR work on the back end now because they experienced last semester where it became apparent that they weren’t going to listen to students,” Weiner said.

Weiner said he believes the University will “continually add to [the guidelines] as they experience new types of protesting.”

“I think the idea is just that as student groups find new ways to protest and organize, the University is going to get more specific with their guidelines,” Weiner said.

Weiner said he noted other schools updating their guidelines like New York University and Carnegie Mellon University.

“I see it as part of a larger nationwide push by universities to clamp down,” Weiner said.