Roundup of 2024 Homecoming events

This week, the University will feature a variety of Homecoming events to cater to the Pitt community and prepare for the Pitt-Youngstown State football game on Sept. 21. From alumni beer celebrations to fireworks, The Pitt News gathered a list of events to help students and alumni celebrate their love for Pitt.

2024 Homecoming Kickoff: Sept. 16, 12-3 p.m.

Start Homecoming Week with games, food and live music in the WPU Assembly Room, Ballroom and Kurtzman Room. Students can pick up their official Homecoming t-shirt and talk with student organizations and this year’s Spirit of Pitt court. Registration is open to students and alumni and can be found at experience.pitt.edu.

Hail to Social and Snack Soiree: Sept. 19, 8-10 p.m.

This event, open to both students and alumni, will include a night of relaxation, snacks, games and socialization with friends and Pitt alumni in Nordy’s Place at the William Pitt Union. Registration can be found at experience.pitt.edu.

FSL Food Truck Frenzy: Sept. 20, 12-4 p.m.

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life will take to the Cathedral lawn to feature various food trucks and bring together the campus community.

Pitt Band’s “The Snake”: Sept. 20, 3-3:45 p.m.

As a part of an annual tradition, the Pitt band will perform school songs and “crowd favorites” during a march through campus, beginning at the William Pitt Union and ending with a concert at the Cathedral of Learning.

Dietrich Dean’s Donor Celebration: Sept. 20, 4-6 p.m.

In this event sponsored by both the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences and the College of General Studies, Dean Adam Leibovich will hold an invite-only reception to honor this year’s alumni award winners and introduce attendees to current happenings in the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences and College of General Studies. The event will be held in room 501 of the Cathedral of Learning. Registration can be found at pitt.events.alumniq.com.

Blue & Gold Bash: Sept. 20, 6-8 p.m.

This year’s Blue & Gold Bash, hosted by Pitt Alumni Student Programs, will feature a variety of food trucks and giveaway items and will also introduce this year’s Spirit of Pitt court members on the Cathedral lawn. Registration can be found at experience.pitt.edu.

Ale to Pitt: Sept. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Pitt alumni are welcome to attend the Welcome Back Reception, which will feature food, a giveaway, beer from alumni brewing partners such as Pittsburgh Brewing Company and Pitt Engineering 1933, admission to the Ale to Pitt alumni beer garden on the outside patio of the Cathedral facing the Heinz Chapel and non-alcoholic drinks served at the bar. Memorabilia and yearbooks will also be available at this event in the Cathedral of Learning Common Room, and alumni will have the opportunity to catch up before the firework show on the front lawn.

Homecoming Fireworks and Laser Show: Sept. 20, 9-9:30 p.m.

The 2024 Homecoming and Fireworks Laser Show, organized by Pitt Program Council, will take place on Bigelow Boulevard in front of the Cathedral of Learning on Friday. It will feature a display of fireworks and lasers timed to music in celebration of Homecoming. The event is free for all.

I Love Pitt Day: Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Share your love for Pitt in this all-day event featuring the Global Food Fest, Kick-Off Event and Arts & Crafts, which will collectively feature dishes from various cultures, live music, interactive activities from different Pitt departments, a global scavenger hunt and a Pitt-themed raffle. Registration for each respective event can be found at experience.pitt.edu.

Homecoming Tailgate: Sept. 21, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

The Official Alumni Association Homecoming Tailgate will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 on the Great Lawn on the North Shore from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend, and all attendees will receive a full meal included in the price of admission. Adults 21 years or older will receive three drink tickets. Parking or game ticket fees are not included in the cost of attendance to the tailgate. Seats are limited, and registration can be found at homecoming.pitt.edu.

Pitt Football against Youngstown State: Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m.

Join the Panthers as they take on Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be found at tickets-center.com.