Opinion | Tua, it’s time to hang up the cleats

On Sept. 12, Dolphins fans watched their franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa take another wince-inducing hit, and the gasps that followed sucked all the air out of the stadium.

I too gasped when I saw the unfortunately familiar scene — Tagovailoa on the ground. Tagovailoa’s concussive incidents have become increasingly harder to watch —“He’s gotta call it,” I remember saying.

And by “it,” I do mean his career.

With now four concussive incidents, Tagovailoa is at extreme risk for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. While scientists — and fans — are still learning about CTE, we know it results in a progressive decline of memory and cognition, as well as depression, suicidal behavior, poor impulse control, aggressiveness, parkinsonism and eventually dementia.

Tagovailoa’s history with head injuries began in Week 3 of the 2022 season, during which he was pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in an illegal hit after the pass, falling backwards and smashing the back of his head on the ground. He got up, took a few steps and stumbled, ultimately checking out of the game. He returned to the game despite the hit, sparking outrage at the Dolphins and NFL.​​ One fan tweeted, “NFL, what are we even doing?” I agree with this fan.

Four days later in the 2022 season, Tagovailoa somehow cleared concussion protocol in time for Week 4’s clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was hurled to the ground by a sack from defensive tackle Josh Tupou and hit his head on the ground. Unlike the previous week, Tagovailoa did not get up, showing his first instance of fenced hands, a telltale sign of brain injury.

12 weeks later, in Week 16 of 2022, Tagovailoa was again violently sacked, the back of his head crashing yet again against the ground. Head coach Mike McDaniel reported that Tagovailoa suffered his second official concussion of the season.

I would have stopped there if I were him, and I think most football players would have too, but Tagovailoa kept on chugging. He took initiative to protect his health after the 2022 season — the quarterback gained weight and studied jiu jitsu to protect himself while falling. Put into similar situations that he faced on the field, Tagovailoa practiced falling with his “chin tucked in” and dispersing his energy while falling, compared to his previous mechanics that made him rigid while falling.

These precautionary measures went out the window when Tagovailoa chose to truck instead of slide for the first down. After getting the first down, Tagovailoa’s head jolted sideways upon contact with Hamlin’s bicep before the back of his head slammed the ground like a dropped bowling ball. Tagovailoa did not get up — his hands again were “fenced.”

Now, the 26-year-old has to make a difficult decision. Tagovailoa’s staggering four concussions — with the NFL’s lack of action on the first, the “official” count is three — puts him at extreme risk for CTE and TBI, or traumatic brain injuries.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Keuchly retired for the risks associated with traumatic brain injuries — former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez’s autopsy revealed unseen levels of CTE for his age. Bo Jackson, a former NFL and MLB all-star, said he “would have never played football” if he knew the risks involved.

Following the 2022 Bengals game, in which Tagovailoa was officially diagnosed with a concussion, the NFL fired the independent neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tagovailoa and changed its concussion protocols that were initially created in the wake of 2013’s massive lawsuit over concussion policies. The defendants claimed the NFL “concealed the dangers of concussions and rushed players back onto the field.”

Following this year’s incident, much of the football world called for Tua to retire — Tua’s mother, Diane Tagovailoa, reportedly wants him to. However, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem argues that fans don’t consider the player’s position.

“I think it’s easy for someone on the outside to say, ‘Hey, he needs to retire’…[Y]ou would never know what it feels like to walk away from the game at [26] years old,” Haslem says.

Tua, I recognize the game is addicting, and it may be difficult to step away. You’ve committed so much of your life to this game, honoring your grandfather — your football inspiration — by playing after his passing. As quarterback, you have not only your teammates’ but also your city’s expectations on your shoulders. It’s a lot, and a big decision to make.

As a TuAnon fan since the beginning, I recognize it is your decision. We see rumors of your return, but on behalf of many NFL fans, hang up the cleats. Four concussions is four too many, and you have a family. You can stay involved with coaching or mentoring, but given the toll football has taken on your body, many of us think it’s in your best interest to step away. Protect yourself, while you can. Enjoy life with your family. Mothers know best.

When Jake is not worrying about his fantasy football team, he writes about the environment, social justice and sports. Write to him at [email protected]