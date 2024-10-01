Editorial | Hurricane Helene is a governmental failure

In the wake of Hurricane Helene and with yet another storm brewing, it is time to reflect on the failure of agencies and institutions all over the South in addressing the incoming crisis in due time.

120 people and counting have died, and cities all over are in “apocalyptic conditions.” As Pittsburgh gets hit with remnants of rain from Helene, we are fortunate that disasters such as this one seldom find us. We are not built to withstand hurricanes. But cities in the South and along the coasts should have been prepared, and at the very least city and state officials should have informed citizens that lives are at stake.

As climate change continues to accelerate, the frequency and intensity of hurricanes are rising at alarming rates. Just this year alone, communities all over the coasts have been battered, displaced and vulnerable. While climate action to curb these disasters is crucial, the immediate issue we face is the lack of adequate preparation and communication from cities in the path of these storms, alongside the troubling trend of individuals choosing to brave the storm, risking not only their lives but also the safety of first responders. Both situations were put on full display during the destruction of Helene and must be nipped before another storm wreaks havoc.

Despite the clear threat hurricanes pose, city governments have repeatedly fallen short in providing effective, proactive evacuation communication. Too often, warnings come late, lack urgency or fail to reach vulnerable populations in time. The decision to evacuate from a storm is not as simple as packing up and leaving. For many, evacuation is a matter of privilege.

Leaving town often requires money for transportation, lodging and food at the expense of losing a paycheck or more. People in marginalized communities, particularly the elderly, disabled or lower-income households, often face significant barriers to evacuating with little alternative solutions.

Also concerning is the growing number of people who choose to “ride out” hurricanes, defying evacuation orders and putting themselves in danger. Whether it’s due to overconfidence or a false sense of preparedness, those who stay behind risk not only their own lives but the lives of first responders who are tasked with rescuing them as well.

The impact of hurricanes will continue to intensify as climate change gets worse, and cities must act now to address these failures. Governments at every level need to take a more proactive role in ensuring that residents have access to timely and accessible information about evacuation. By making sure that evacuation orders reach everyone and developing support systems for those unable to leave, cities can help protect vulnerable populations.

But this also requires a cultural shift. Cities need to instill a sense of collective responsibility around evacuation. There must be a stronger social understanding that braving a storm is not an act of courage, but of recklessness. We need to grow to see evacuation not as a privilege reserved for those with means but as a basic human right that should be available to everyone.

As climate change continues to push hurricanes to new levels of intensity, cities must step up their preparedness efforts. This includes not only improving evacuation communications but also addressing the privilege involved in leaving town during a storm. Everyone deserves the chance to flee, regardless of their resources.

The Pitt News editorial is a weekly article written by the opinions editors in collaboration with all other desk editors. It reflects the collective opinion of the current Pitt News editorial staff.