Pitt’s offense is a 10 out of 10; Fairbanks, Holstein leading Pitt fall sports

Pitt fall sports are off to a stellar start this year, specifically, the two undefeated teams — No. 1-ranked volleyball is 12-0 and football is 4-0. Maybe it’s the tried-and-true head coaching experience of Dan Fisher and Pat Narduzzi that is the secret ingredient this season. Or maybe, it’s the jersey numbers that are lucky this autumn.

Senior setter Rachel Fairbanks and redshirt first-year quarterback Eli Holstein both sport the No. 10 on their back come game day. The similarities do not end there — Fairbanks and Holstein also hold similar roles on their teams.

As quarterback and setter, the offense runs through these two — they touch the ball on practically every play. Whether it’s senior running back Desmond Reid or sophomore outside hitter Torrey Stafford, the pair typically dictate who gets the ball and the chance to score.

Fairbanks is off to an outstanding start to her senior year. The setter notched yet another ACC setter of the week award in week four, the fifth and certainly not last of her career. During Fairbanks’ award-winning week, she recorded 42 assists in the sweep of No. 3 Penn State.

Holstein is surely making a name for himself. After the crushing win over Youngstown State, the redshirt first-year garnered the ACC Rookie of the Week award, the fourth of his career in as many weeks played for Pitt. The quarterback ranked fourth nationally in touchdown passes with 12 total after week four and is currently tied for 11th in the nation.

No. 1 volleyball earned its top ranking after two weeks of not losing a set. The Panthers left the sixth week of play holding onto their ranking with a record of 12-0, without losing a set. The team has stayed undefeated in sets and matches this far into the season because of its alignment on values and commitment.

“We are clear that every single game is part of our mission, and we are focused on treating every point like it is game point,” Fairbanks said. “I am extremely grateful for the group of people we have in our crew this year, and I am looking forward to the rest of season.”

Pitt football breezed through week five with a much-deserved bye. The Panthers have surpassed all expectations, coming into the season by going undefeated past Kent State, Cincinnati, rival West Virginia and Youngstown State.

The Backyard Brawl specifically saw the Panthers rally 14 unanswered points with less than 5 minutes in the game to beat the Mountaineers 38-34. Pitt football starts ACC play against a 3-2 UNC for its toughest challenge yet.

Besides their numerical similarities, Fairbanks and Holstein are at very different stages of their college careers. Fairbanks has three seasons under her belt, with accolades and awards to show for it.

Holstein is a new face to the Panthers, with only three games played at Acrisure Stadium.

With such freshness comes uncertainty. No doubt Holstein has dealt with tough tests so far, but he will have to face more adversities to cement himself as one of Pitt’s great quarterbacks.

Pitt’s fall sports have a combined record of 31-4-2, and Fairbanks appreciates seeing this massive amount of success coming from Pitt’s fall sports.

“It is so awesome to be a part of a competitive athletics program with a vibrant atmosphere,” Fairbanks said. “We are striving for excellence on and off the court, field, course. So far, we have been achieving this, and we are determined to continue this success into the spring.”

Only time will tell where the rest of the fall season will lead Pitt. No. 10 jerseys might have a standout season in other sports — senior midfielders Guilherme Feitosa and Keera Melenhorst could bring their respective soccer programs on deep runs in the NCAA tournament.

With the best start to the fall sports season in recent memory, there’s no doubt all Pitt fans will watch the volleyball and football teams regardless of who’s on the field or the court, but a special thanks is due to the pair of playmaker No. 10s as Rachel Fairbanks and Eli Holstein lead their teams toward more success.





