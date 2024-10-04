Police blotter: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Thursday, September 26

An officer took a report regarding an access device fraud at the Litchfield Tower Lobby. Investigation pending.

Friday, September 27

Pitt police assisted City police and the FBI with an assault that occurred on Semple Street and Ward Street.

An officer took a report of a hit and run in the parking lot at the Center Plaza Apartments.

Saturday, September 28

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An individual reported they were sexually assaulted by their ex-boyfriend at the Residence Inn on Bigelow Boulevard.

Sunday, September 29

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a backpack at Posvar Hall and Forbes Quad. Investigation pending.

Monday, September 30

An officer took a report regarding the theft of personal items at Sutherland Hall. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding a harassment by communication at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, October 1

A campus security authority reported a stalking at Scaife Hall. Investigation pending.

One summons arrest was issued for retail theft at The Pitt Shop.

An individual was issued two citations for an open container and public urination.

An officer took a report regarding a criminal mischief at Posvar Hall and Forbes Quad. Investigation pending.

Wednesday, October 2

An officer took a theft report at The Eatery. Investigation pending.