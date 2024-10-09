City Couture | 9-5 Wardrobe

First impressions are crucial. With internship and interview season upon us, it’s incredibly important to ensure that this first impression goes well. Your outfit is one of the first things people will notice about you and will give an impression before you even shake a person’s hand. Whether you are seeking to work in a corporate office or for a local business, it is important to dress to impress.

In my experience, there are three different routes you can go when deciding your frame for the outfit — business professional, business casual and business creative.

Business formal is for the corporate style environments. When dressing for this type of role I feel a tailored suit is always a safe and appropriate option. Having your suit tailored allows it to be the perfect fit, and will immediately improve upon the appearance of your outfit. Suits can definitely get pricey, but a staple black suit is essential, and you will get a lot of use out of it. I recommend Banana Republic, as they have a variety of styles and sizes, and although they are a little pricier, the items will last a lifetime. They also have outlet stores where you can find discounted products — I always recommend checking there first!

When reaching for a suit, the hard part is already complete — you don’t have to worry about matching your top and bottoms. I recommend pairing a button-up top or a high-neck basic. You can keep these as a neutral color or reach for something that stands out, like a shade of pink. It is based on preference, and I don’t feel that there is a right or wrong when deciding colors.

When going for a business casual look, there is a lot more freedom in what you wear. Although it is more casual, steer clear of jeans, open-toed shoes and baggier clothes. Again, having clothes that fit you properly and are tailored makes a world of a difference. When dressing business casual, I usually still go for suit pants and pair them with a button-up top. There is a lot of flexibility with styles and colors so you can let your personality shine through the outfits a little bit more.

For example, in the fall and winter months, you can reach for darker-toned tops. The one linked from Princess Polly comes in several different colors and is a very flattering top, especially for business wear. When choosing shoes in business casual you can definitely (and probably should) reach for a heel to dress up your outfit a little bit more. However, a clean solid-colored sneaker is also acceptable.

Recently, some companies have implemented a more relaxed dress code, which I previously referred to as business creative. This offers the most amount of freedom within your outfits and allows you to express your personal style while still being presentable for work. Colorful trousers, bold patterns and dresses or skirts are all ways to incorporate your personal style into your work wardrobe.

Overall the main thing when dressing for an interview or a day at work is to make sure your clothes fit you properly to create a professional front. A good rule of thumb to follow is “dress for the role you want.” If you want to be treated as a professional you need to dress professionally. Good luck with all of your interviews and internships!



