Field goals, defense and risk-taking pushed Pitt to victory against Cal

This past Saturday, the Pitt Panthers hosted California at home, making for an electric and close game. As of this year, Cal is one of the three teams to recently join the ACC — a new and thrilling conference matchup. The game centered on field goals, big defensive plays and turnovers — here are my takeaways from the Panther win this weekend.

Clutch kickers

This matchup was filled with some noteworthy moments from its kickers, both good and bad. In the second quarter, Pitt redshirt senior Ben Sauls took to the field for a 58-yard field goal attempt to put the Panthers at an 8-point lead over the Bears. Sauls cashed in for 3 points, tying the Pitt school records for both longest field goal and consecutive field goals made without a miss.

On the other end of the field, Bears senior Ryan Coe’s outcome wasn’t as successful. With just under two minutes left within the fourth quarter, Cal was set up with a 40-yard field goal attempt that would have given it the lead over Pitt. Coe’s kick sailed wide right, giving the Panthers the ball back with a 2-point lead and time to kill. Both kicks from Sauls and Coe came in clutch to deliver the Panthers a win this weekend.

All defense, all day

There’s no doubt the Panthers offense struggled to convert downs in this matchup. So far this season, both redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and offensive coordinator Kade Bell are credited with the success of the Pitt offense, but unfortunately it seemed to fall short on Saturday. Pitt managed only 277 total yards, which is nearly 250 yards below its season average.

Holstein also threw two interceptions late in the game, making for a much closer game than necessary. Pitt defense seemed to carry this team to a victory against the Bears. They came up with a total of six sacks and 11 tackles for a loss in the game. They also denied both of the Bears’ 2-point conversion attempts during the game, which — in a 2-point contest — proved to make a huge difference. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jimmy Scott had a career high three sacks and six tackles. Without the defensive performance, it’s very possible Pitt may not have walked away with the win.

Finally taking the fourth down risk

In the past, head coach Pat Narduzzi was criticized for his often soft approach to fourth down attempts. On Saturday, he flipped the script. The first touchdown of the game came from a 19-yard connection between Holstein and junior running back Desmond Reid on fourth and five near midfield. Narduzzi continued with this bold approach when Pitt went for fourth and one from its own 28-yard line during the second quarter. Reid showed out again, breaking through the defense for a 72-yard run and a touchdown, the biggest positive gain of the day.

Both of these decisions played a large part in the Panthers’ success on Saturday. Moving forward, it is most certainly beneficial for Pitt to continue with a confident and strong offense in order to compete against the difficult teams in its upcoming schedule. They’ve finally started to take the risk, and it paid off.

The Panthers move into this week with a bye, giving them a few more days to enjoy the bliss of an undefeated season. This gives them an opportunity to settle in at practice, and prepare for the opposition to come.

Pitt will have its next chance to defend its undefeated title in the matchup against Syracuse, on Thursday, October 24. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game can be streamed on YouTube TV.