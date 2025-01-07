New Year’s Resolutions for Pitt Sports: What Pitt Fans Want to See in 2025

As the calendar flips to 2025, it’s time for fresh starts and renewed ambitions. This year holds immense potential for Pitt Athletics to build on 2024’s successes and set the stage for what’s to come in 2025.

Volleyball: From contenders to champions

Pitt volleyball continued its tradition of excellence in 2024, reaching the NCAA Final Four for the fourth consecutive year. But the team once again fell short of its ultimate goal of winning the championship, losing in four sets to Louisville in the National Semifinal.

The Panthers proved that they can compete with the best and dominate their competition, but in 2025, the program needs to break through.

It’s no easy task for the Panthers, as star sophomore outside hitter Torrey Stafford entered the transfer portal and key players like Rachel Fairbanks, Emmy Klika, Valeria Vasquez Gomez and Cat Flood are set to graduate this spring.

The 2025 season is partially a rebuilding year for the Panthers, and the key is diversifying their attack strategy going into the next season.

Pitt volleyball’s resolution? Get a banner that says “National Champions.” It’s as simple as that. After four straight years of almost going all the way, it’s time for the Panthers to complete the mission of winning a national championship.

Men’s and women’s soccer: Finishing strong

This year, men’s soccer had one of its most successful seasons in program history. The Panthers held onto the No. 1 spot in the country and secured a regular season ACC title for the first time in program history. The team made it all the way to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, just to fall 2-0 to UVM.

On the other hand, women’s soccer, which had high hopes coming off of its trip to the Elite Eight in 2023, ended the season 9-6-3, ranked No. 11 in the ACC but unranked nationally. With head-scratching losses, the women’s 2024 season didn’t shape up how Pitt fans hoped.

The goal for these teams going into 2025 is to finish strong. Both teams have excellent possession of the ball for most of the games, but the majority of their losses boil down to their opponents’ capitalizing on early opportunities. Pitt soccer has the potential to go all the way, and in 2025, it could break through.

Football: Fulfilling fan expectations

Pitt football had a rollercoaster 2024 season, starting with an impressive seven-game winning streak, then ending its season with a six-game losing streak.

Even though the season didn’t end the way the team wanted, the Panthers showed flashes of brilliance in these hard-fought games despite not winning a single game after the end of October.

Pitt football’s goal for the new year is to give fans a season to truly rally around. The 2025 season should be all about delivering excitement and sustained success. Pitt fans can still remember riding the high of supporting an undefeated football team through late October — the 7-0 record was the best start Pitt has seen since the 1982 season.

Longevity is the name of the game for Pitt football in 2025. Ranking No. 1 in the ACC is a great feeling, and so is winning exciting games against rivals like WVU. But above all, we want an ACC title brought back to the 412.

With key players returning for another year, hopes of Pitt football going all the way in 2025 aren’t as far-fetched as they seem.

Men’s basketball: Build momentum and return to the big dance

Currently standing at 12-2 and No. 3 in the ACC, Pitt men’s basketball is already off to a phenomenal start. Led by head coach Jeff Capel, the Panthers showed flashes of promise last year but didn’t earn a bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The resolution for this team is to reclaim a spot in March Madness. This will require continued development from standout players and cutting down turnovers. In addition to making it to March Madness, a deep ACC Tournament run wouldn’t hurt either, especially to reestablish Pitt as a basketball powerhouse.

The ACC is stacked with talent, and Pitt has a difficult schedule. Despite losing key players like Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington, all hope isn’t lost for the Panthers. First-year guard Brandin Cummings is already making a huge impact and is drawing attention from all over. The Panthers have a decent shot of going the distance this season.