City and Pitt collaborate on changes to Terrace Street corridor following pedestrian death

On Dec. 5, pedestrian Jessie Maroney was killed in a hit-and-run incident at the corner of Darragh and Terrace Streets. In response, the city of Pittsburgh is working with the University on regulations to enhance pedestrian safety along the Terrace Street corridor.

According to University spokesperson Jared Stonesifer, the University is conducting a study on pedestrian safety along Terrace Street and has shared preliminary findings with the City. The City will make traffic signal adjustments, while Pitt will repaint curb and pavement markings in no-parking areas and crosswalks.

“Beyond continued collaboration between Pitt and the City, UPMC, the Oakland Transportation Management Association and additional stakeholders are actively engaged to further safeguard this area in 2025 and beyond,” Stonesifer said.

Both Pitt and the City will adjust lighting along the corridor. The University will complete the study by the end of January, and Stonesifer said the University remains committed to pedestrian and cyclist safety.

At the intersection of Terrace and Darragh Streets, a no turn on red rule is already in place. After a site visit by the city’s Fatal Crash Response Team, further suggested changes include traffic signal adjustments and a leading pedestrian interval.

Jacob Williams, a city press officer with the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, said leading pedestrian intervals allow pedestrians to enter the crosswalk before motorists receive a green light.

“Research shows that leading pedestrian intervals can lead to a maximum of 46% reduction in pedestrian crashes involving turning vehicles,” Williams said.

The signal at Terrace and Darragh will also no longer flash red during overnight hours, instead continuing a regular stop-go cycle at all hours. Williams said that such changes are necessary given what surrounds the intersection.

“The grade and surrounding built environment at this intersection limits the visual clearance, increasing the likelihood of poor judgment,” Williams said.

In addition to the changes at Terrace and Darragh Street, two other nearby intersections will see changes. Where O’Hara and DeSoto Streets meet, a leading pedestrian interval and no turn on red will be applied, while the intersection of Allequippa and Darragh Streets will receive a leading pedestrian interval.

The City’s contribution to improving Terrace and Darragh Streets aligns with its Vision Zero initiative under the Gainey administration, which pledges to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries to zero. Williams said improved intersections are an important part of Vision Zero, which has already met its goal in several communities across the nation.

“Every fatality on our streets, such as Jessie Maroney’s tragic death along the Terrace Street corridor, is a sobering reminder of the critical importance of Vision Zero’s principles,” Williams said. “These incidents compel us to reflect on our efforts, identify gaps and continuously strive for improvements.”

Eric Boerer, advocacy director with BikePGH, said pedestrians should be given first priority when adjusting busy intersections such as Terrace and Darragh Streets.

“When you have a high number of pedestrians but a street grid that’s oriented more to automobiles, you end up in situations where there’s going to be more conflict,” Boerer said. “And when you have more conflict, you have more chances of tragedy happening.”

Boerer praised the City for adopting Vision Zero, saying BikePGH has advocated for it since 2014 and hopes to see further improvements by the City.

“Since the announcement of the policy and commitment toward zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries, we’ve already seen some improvements in how the City does their business,” Boerer said.

Jacob Evangelista, a sophomore majoring in political science & international studies and vice president of Complete Streets at Pitt, also said pedestrians should take precedence along Oakland streets. Advocating for pedestrian safety, Complete Streets at Pitt held a vigil for Jessie Mahoney following her death in early December.

“It is a tragedy that changes must come only after the losses of Jessie Maroney, Emily Watson, Barbara Como, Mary Flaherty and so many others,” Evangelista said. “We must do more before another person is lost on the streets of Pittsburgh.”

Evangelista cited bad lighting and sightlines as primary issues at the corner of Terrace and Darragh Street, but he also said more extensive changes would be ideal. In his opinion, a raised crosswalk — such as the one along Bigelow Boulevard — would further slow traffic along Terrace Street.

“We would like to see more traffic-calming measures to lower the speed of all vehicles on Terrace Street to protect the large number of pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and shuttle users in the area,” Evangelista said. “Slower speeds would minimize the risk of severe injury and death in the unfortunate event of a crash.”

Moving forward, Williams said the City looks forward to continuing to work with “regional and institutional partners” to develop plans for Vision Zero that minimize threats to pedestrians.

“As a city, we will remain vigilant and committed to creating roadways that protect our most vulnerable road users,” Williams said. “Protecting human life — especially our most vulnerable road users — is among the City’s highest priorities.”