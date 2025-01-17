Wolfpack takes a bite out of Pitt women’s basketball

Coming off of a record-breaking 32-point comeback against SMU last week, Pitt women’s basketball (9-10, 1-5 ACC) looked to build upon that momentum and add another win to its ACC record as it traveled down to North Carolina to take on No. 21 NC State (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Reynolds Coliseum.

Despite best efforts to keep the game close, the Panthers dropped their 10th straight game to the Wolfpack, falling to 1-5 in the conference.

The Wolfpack came out strong, sinking three quick threes from a trio of guards senior Aziaha James, sophomore Zoe Brooks and graduate student Madison Hayes. The Panthers kept it close, working the ball inside to graduate student center Khadija Faye, who tallied four easy buckets from the post.

Pitt continued to take advantage of the mismatch between Faye and NC State’s first-year forward Tilda Trygger. The two teams traded baskets, keeping the score within two. But Wolfpack went on a quick 7-0 run, causing Pitt head coach Tory Verdi to call a timeout.

A three-pointer at the buzzer by junior guard Marley Washenitz left the Panthers trailing the Wolfpack 23-16 to end the first quarter.

Foul trouble kept Faye on the bench to begin the second quarter, leaving the Panthers to look elsewhere for scoring. Pitt continued to work offensively thanks to efforts by Washenitz and senior guard Brooklyn Miles. The Panthers trailed by only four with 4:46 remaining until the half.

Faye came back into the game and sank two free throws with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter, bringing the Panthers back within two. Brooks made a quick layup with two seconds remaining for the Wolfpack, leaving them up 39-35 over the Panthers at the half.

The Panthers made up for their almost four-minute scoring drought in the second quarter by dominating the defensive boards. Their 11 defensive rebounds in the second quarter alone prevented the Wolfpack from going on another offensive run.

Faye picked up her third foul early in the third quarter, but responded with two quick layups on the other side of the floor, proving exactly why the Panthers needed her on the court. She continued to dominate from the post, despite the Wolfpack sending three players to defend her whenever she touched the ball.

The Wolfpack maintained a steady lead, despite the Panthers’ best efforts to chip away. Senior guard Saniya Rivers came alive for NC State, tallying 10 in the third quarter alone. Despite work from Faye both defensively and in the post, NC State extended its lead over the Panthers to 63-54 to end the third quarter.

NC State stayed hot to begin the fourth quarter with a quick three from James, resulting in a Panthers’ timeout.

Two free throws coming out of the break put NC State up 11 with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Panthers continued to struggle with foul trouble, with all five of their starters holding at least three fouls each.

The Wolfpack shut the Panthers down late in the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run. Out of timeouts, the Panthers had no way to break the Wolfpack’s momentum.

A combination of turnovers, missed shots and fouls by Pitt in the last three minutes of the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Wolfpack.

Despite a strong performance from Washenitz with 16 points and a career-high from Faye with 28, the Panthers couldn’t capitalize on the mismatches in the post and fell to the Wolfpack 83-67.

The Panthers return home this Sunday, Jan. 19 to face No. 14 North Carolina. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.