Pitt football faces tough road to glory in 2025

Earlier this week, Pitt football released its 2025 schedule, which features big-time rivalries and top-tier opponents.

Saturday, Aug. 30 against Duquesne

This game is simply so cool. This battle for Pittsburgh between big brother and little brother will start the season for Pitt and unite two colleges and fan bases that share the Steel City.

On paper, this game is not a hard one, as Pitt is up against the smaller FCS Dukes. The Panthers will have the opportunity to come out with a bang and open up the season with a big win.

Aidan’s score prediction: Pitt wins 63-17

Matt’s score prediction: Pitt wins 55-7

Saturday, Sept. 6 against Central Michigan

In Pitt’s second game, it will host the visiting Chippewas. This game stands as another chance to take care of business against a smaller program, but at the same time, a robbery of a once-great rivalry game. Dating back to 1921, Pitt and Cincinnati have faced off in the River City Rivalry — an underrated, yet great game between foes from neighboring states. A game against Central Michigan simply makes no sense as the second showing of the season, especially in terms of the lost SOS factor by forfeiting a game against a power-five program.

Aidan’s score prediction: Pitt wins 48-27

Matt’s score prediction: Pitt wins 35-14

Saturday, Sept. 13 at West Virginia

For the 108th time, Pitt will face off against West Virginia in the famous “Backyard Brawl.” After 2024’s wild ending, the two teams should put on a show once again as they never cease to let their vicious rivalry control the aura of the matchup. With higher expectations on the Panthers’ shoulders after their most recent win against WVU and their spectacular start to last season, this game is all the more important.

Aidan’s score prediction: West Virginia wins 34-31

Matt’s score prediction: Pitt wins 13-9

Saturday, Sept. 27 against Louisville

This game is the fourth straight meeting between Louisville and Pitt and could mark the start of an in-conference rivalry between the two schools. Over the past three years that the two teams have consistently faced off, Pitt has only claimed one victory.

Aidan’s score prediction: Pitt wins 24-17

Matt’s score prediction: Louisville wins 31-21

Saturday, Oct. 4 against Boston College

In similar fashion, BC and Pitt have faced off perennially since 2023, splitting their last two matchups. The Golden Eagles are usually a middle-of-the-pack type of team, so the Panthers have an opportunity to pick up a good win if they can prevail in front of a home crowd.

Aidan’s score prediction: Pitt wins 18-14

Matt’s score prediction: Pitt wins 26-24

Saturday, Oct. 11 at Florida State

In Pitt’s sixth game of the season, the Panthers will travel down to Tallahassee to take on powerhouse FSU. 2024 was a flat-out stinker for the Noles, and I do believe that FSU will pick it back up in 2025, but I don’t think that this affects Pitt. I think that the Blue and Gold will walk out of this away game with a W.

Aidan’s score prediction: Pitt wins 24-17

Matt’s score prediction: Pitt wins 13-0

Saturday, Oct. 18 at Syracuse

Pitt and Syracuse have played each other on the gridiron every year since 1954. The two teams have fostered a rivalry that never disappoints, such as the five-interception show that the Panthers put on in 2024. 2025 should hold nothing less than another exciting performance between the two schools, as Pitt travels to the dome for the start of their back half of the season.

Aidan’s score prediction: Syracuse wins 28-24

Matt’s score prediction: Pitt wins: 32-23

Saturday, Oct. 25 against NC State

The last time Pitt played NC State was in 2020 when it fell to the Wolfpack 30-29 after NC State quarterback Devin Leary threw a last-second touchdown to beat the No. 24-ranked Panthers.

The biggest issue for Pitt in this matchup against NC State is the fact Pitt only has one mascot, Roc, and NC State has two — Mr. and Mrs. Wuf — this could cause an uncomfortable time on the sideline for Roc. But Roc is simply a much better name than Mr. and Mrs. Wuf.

Aidan’s score prediction: NC State wins 17-9

Matt’s score prediction: NC State wins 21-18

Saturday, Nov. 1 at Stanford

The Panthers travel to Stanford for just the second time in program history. The last time Pitt played at Stanford was over a century ago, in 1922 when the Panthers won 16-7.

If Pitt fans were thinking about making an in-conference trip this year, they could take the 38-hour drive to Stanford, California, or the six-hour flight to the nearby San Francisco International Airport.

Aidan’s score prediction: Pitt wins 28-14

Matt’s score prediction: Pitt wins 38-31

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Notre Dame

In the latter parts of their season, Pitt will host national championship runner-up and college football powerhouse Notre Dame. We don’t expect this game to go well for the Panthers against one of the biggest brands in the whole sport. If Notre Dame continues the dominance they displayed in their 2024 regular season, Pitt should definitely be wary of the Fighting Irish come November.

Aidan’s score prediction: Notre Dame wins 59-21

Matt’s score prediction: Notre Dame wins 44-17

Saturday, Nov. 22 at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s last time playing Pitt was its head coach’s debut game for the Yellow Jackets. Brent Key was Georgia Tech’s interim head coach in its 26-21 win over Pitt in Pittsburgh.

Since getting promoted to head coach, Key has guided the Yellow Jackets through two-straight winning seasons, going 7-6 in both 2023 and 2024. Key has been a much-needed hire for Georgia Tech as its previous coach had three-straight three-win seasons while coaching the Yellow Jackets. And in 2025, it seems like Georgia Tech will take the next step and compete for an ACC Championship.

Aidan’s score prediction: Georgia Tech wins 21-18

Matt’s score prediction: Georgia Tech wins 35-29

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. Miami

Remembering the last time Miami football traveled to Pittsburgh doesn’t bring fond memories to Pitt fans, as Miami ruined Pitt’s chances of earning the program’s first-ever college football playoff appearance in 2021.

This time around, it seems like Pitt has a chance to do what it did to Miami back in 2017, playing spoiler and keeping the Hurricanes out of the 12-team playoff with quarterback Carson Beck leading Miami.

Aidan’s score prediction: Miami wins 42-35

Matt’s score prediction: Pitt wins 31-22

Aidan’s record prediction: 7-6

Pitt will end the regular season at .500, making its second consecutive bowl game appearance. I think that the Panthers will then go on to win the Military Bowl against another middle of the road team whose average record is not an indication of their true talent level.

Matt’s record prediction: 9-4

Pitt will end the regular season with an 8-4 record, a one-game improvement from its 7-5 record regular season. I think this 8-4 record will get the Panthers an invite to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Pitt will subsequently win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and head coach Pat Narduzzi will get mayo poured on him.