‘There is little SGB can do’: Student Government Board addresses SJP suspension

At its weekly meeting on Tuesday night at Nordy’s Place, Student Government Board addressed concerns from Students for Justice in Palestine about the organization’s recent suspension.

At the meeting’s first open floor, SJP raised concerns about its organization’s suspension, which it had received news of just hours before. The suspension, effective immediately, cited SJP exerting “undue influence” against administration at a February conduct hearing and publicly supporting open letter criticizing the suppression of Palestinian voices on campus as grounds for disbandment.

“Pitt cutting all of our activities after we circulated an open letter — which many student organizations signed in protest — is insane,” an SJP representative said.

SJP urged the board to address the suspension’s “unfairness” with administration. SJP’s representative said that they feel SGB has taken insufficient action in the past against the University’s “fascistic approach” towards the group.

“It feels like the University is saying no criticism can be leveled against the hearing process without organizations coming under fire,” the representative said. “We would like to see more action taken to support POC organizations, and if the board could have those conversations with administration, we greatly appreciate it.”

The SJP representative urged the board to take the referendum questions the group submitted on the SGB ballot as a sign that change is needed. The two questions as listed on the website ask, “Should the University of Pittsburgh disclose the contents of its investment portfolio and undergo a yearly, public auditing process to ensure that University operations are transparent and accountable? and “Should the University of Pittsburgh divest all financial holdings, if any, from weapons manufacturers arming Israel?”

“Students have always been the seekers of freedom and justice,” they said. “We can very clearly see that now in the referendum questions that passed.”

In response to SJP’s concerns, SGB President Sarah Mayer agreed to discuss the organization’s suspension at a meeting later this week with Dean Marlin Nabors.

“I know you have had a long, arduous journey with administration, and I can and will bring this up in my meeting,” Mayer said. “I am always here to uplift student voices and student concerns.”

Another SJP member pushed back and claimed their words are “empty” and “insufficient,” citing the board’s previous statements in support of the organization.

“We were suspended today because of the board’s inaction against lies from administration, and it’s very frustrating,” they said. “What is it going to take for SGB to break from empty rhetoric and tell admin enough is enough?”

In response, board member Andew Elliot voiced his support of SJP but stressed the board’s limited influence in meetings with administration in the past.

“Unfortunately, we do not have the power to coup the University’s ability to monitor students,” Elliot said. “I think any action [the board] can take publicly right now will only hurt your case.”

Board member Mercy Akanmu echoed Elliot, saying she feels taking a direct, public approach against SJP’s suspension “doesn’t help anyone” because administration has “shut their doors” to SGB after previous public advocacy attempts.

“When we are in these meetings with upper administration, we say exactly what you’re asking us to say,” Akanmu said. “We are pushing for you guys [SJP] in private, but we’re just not able to say it in public all the time.”

Elliot extended an opportunity to continue discussions at a later date with SJP and ended the open floor, saying he believes discussion should continue “when level heads reign.”

“This conversation will be better when we have better time to collect and demonstrate what we have discussed,” Elliot said. “With such a frustrating event having happened to this organization this morning, this conversation is best saved for a later date.”

Mayer announced the board has received the requested additional two-hundred thousand dollars from the university’s reserve fund in order to continue granting allocations to student organizations.

“We will be continuing to work on figuring out how best to fulfill allocation requests [for] the rest of the year,” Mayer said.

Allocations:

Phi Chi Pre Health Society requested $14,500.02 to hold an event. The board denied this request in full.

Pitt Arts requested $4,398.75 to hold a gallery event. After debate, the board denied this request in full.

Fann Club requested $3,399 to hold an event. The board approved this request in full.

Middle Eastern North African Student Association (MENASA) requested $3,883.90 to hold an event. The board approved this request in full.

Club Climbing requested $2,445.76 to attend a competition. The board approved this request in full.