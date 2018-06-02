Pitt basketball secures 4-star guard Au’Diese Toney

New men's basketball coach Jeff Capel received his first commitment for the 2018-2019 season with Trey McGowens, Pitt's first top-100 recruit since 2013. (Photo by Mackenzie Rodrigues | Contributing Editor)

Jeff Capel landed another highly rated recruit when Au’Diese Toney verbally committed to Pitt today — joining Xavier Johnson, Curtis Aiken and Trey McGowens in Pitt’s class of 2018.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina native is considered one of the Top 150 players in the country and ranked a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports. At 6-foot-6 — and fluent in three positions — Toney will give Capel versatility on the court.

Toney turned down secured offers from Kansas State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others in favor of Pitt. According to Panther-Lair, Toney has faith that Capel will push Pitt toward success.

“I love Coach [Jeff] Capel, he is a great coach and he will definitely turn the program around,” he said.

With the addition of Toney, Capel has now recruited more more players in 247’s composite top 150 in two months than Kevin Stallings did in two years, according to Craig Meyer from the Post-Gazette.

Capel has one scholarship left to award to a new recruit, if he finds a player to fit the new team.



printPrint