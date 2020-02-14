Youth movement shows promise despite Duke loss, 73-56

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With its two leading scorers out of action Thursday night at the Petersen Events Center, Pitt women’s basketball faced long odds at beating Duke. And though the Panthers did lose, 73-56, the bigger story was that they outplayed the Blue Devils for half the game, largely thanks to a breakout performance from first-year forward Rita Igbokwe.

In Pitt’s third straight game without redshirt senior guard Aysia Bugg and first without first-year guard Dayshanette Harris, Igbokwe tallied a career-high 15 points and 32 minutes, also leading Pitt with 11 rebounds. She said after the game that her teammates encouraged her to be more aggressive.

“I remember Amber [Brown] and Gabbie [Green] saying before the game, ‘You need to have 10 more rebounds and 10 more points.’ I was like, ‘I got y’all,’” Igbokwe said. “So, just coming into this game I had that mentality like, ‘Dang, my team needs me now.’”

The Panthers certainly did need Igbokwe’s production during an otherwise ugly night that saw them shoot 1-13 from 3-point range. Her steady presence in the paint helped Pitt outscore Duke 18-16 in the second quarter and 19-14 in the fourth.

“[Rita’s] way too nice,” Pitt head coach Lance White said. “We call it ‘beast mode.’ She’s got to pull that beast out, because she’s got it in her. And she’s going to be a really hard to handle player in our conference as soon as she gets that mentality, to believe that she’s one of the best post players in the country.”

The loss marks the fourth in a row for Pitt (4-20 overall, 1-12 ACC) and 20th overall, giving the Panthers their third straight season with 20 losses or more. Duke, meanwhile, improved to 14-10 overall and 8-5 in the ACC.

Pitt’s troubles came in the first and third quarters, as Duke outscored the Panthers 22-12 and 21-7, respectively. The Panthers had no answer defensively for graduate guard Haley Gorecki, who scored 17 points on 3-5 shooting from deep, and senior forward Leaonna Odom, who canned mid-range jumpers to lead Duke with 20 points.

Turnovers were obviously a major issue for Pitt with its two primary ball-handlers sidelined. The Panthers gave the ball away 24 times, leading to 22 Blue Devil Points.

Along with Igbokwe, first-year guard Amber Brown was a bright spot for Pitt, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds. First-year guard Emy Hayford also provided a spark in her season-high 33 minutes, contributing a well-rounded six points, seven rebounds and four assists.

With White, Igbokwe and Brown at the podium after the game, there was a palpable energy that stemmed from Pitt’s young players showing flashes of potential in increased roles.

“Recruiting this first class to Pitt, I was extremely honest about what we had to do and how hard it was going to be game after game of these guys learning under the lights,” White said. “You have to learn to learn it and experience it. Once you get those experiences, you know better, you do better and I’m really excited where we’re going.”

Next, Pitt will hit the road to take on rival Syracuse Sunday at 1 p.m.