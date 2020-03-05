Harris’s floater stuns Notre Dame in ACC Tournament first round, 67-65

Pitt first-year guard Dayshanette Harris’s go-ahead floater with 2.7 seconds remaining was just the icing on the cake of the No. 15 seed Panthers’ improbable and incredible 67-65 upset over No. 10 seed Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It was a fitting end for Harris, who also stole the ball on Notre Dame’s last possession to seal the win. The upstart young point guard — who earlier this week earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors — embraced the big stage, recording her first career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

But Harris didn’t have to carry the team on her own. For the first time in a long time, Pitt’s supplementary players stepped up in a major way. Junior guard Gabbie Green shot a scorching 4-5 on 3-pointers — and sophomore guard Ismini Prapa was somehow even better, making the most of her season-high 22 minutes to go 4-4 from beyond the arc.

All game long, Pitt’s players perfectly executed head coach Lance White’s strategy. As a team that entered on a nine-game losing streak and a program-worst 4-25 record, no one could’ve guessed that White would outcoach Notre Dame legend Muffet McGraw, who led the Fighting Irish to a National Championship title just two years ago. Yet that’s exactly what happened.

The Panthers maneuvered around Notre Dame’s zone defense with ease for much of the game, locating the open shooter and knocking down shots. They didn’t resemble the youthful, deer-in-the-headlights squad that showed up for most of this season, instead looking confident and prepared.

Pitt shot a slick 45.9% from the field, marking the first time in ACC play this season it shot better than 40%.

Granted, this wasn’t a typically elite Notre Dame opponent. The Fighting Irish notably struggled this year, finishing the regular season with a 13-17 overall record.

That doesn’t take away from the fact that this was a landmark victory for Pitt women’s basketball. The Panthers had not beaten Notre Dame since 2009, and no No. 15 seed had won an ACC Tournament game since 2015.

Next, Pitt will put its newfound momentum to the test when it faces No. 7 seed Georgia Tech in the second round Thursday at 6 p.m. The Panthers lost their only previous meeting against the Yellow Jackets this season on Feb. 6, 77-48.