Shelter-in-place to end as planned on Thursday

The Cathedral of Learning.

By Martha Layne, News Editor
11:12 am

Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said Tuesday morning that Pitt’s current shelter-in-place procedures will lift Thursday as scheduled.

Once the shelter-in-place is lifted on Thursday at 7 a.m., classes will return in person and other in-person campus activities will resume. Students, faculty and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic should not attend in-person gatherings, including classes.

The University announced additional guidelines over winter break for the beginning of the spring semester, including a staggered move-in, required COVID-19 testing for on-campus students and shelter-in-place protocols across campus. Under these protocols, classes have been remote since the beginning of the semester, only grab-and-go dining has been available and only certain campus buildings — such as Hillman Library and the Pete — were open for use.

The CMRO said while in-person activities will resume, many health guidelines are still in place — such as wearing a well-fitting face covering and frequent hand washing, as well as a recommendation to get a booster vaccine dose. According to an email from the CMRO last Thursday, N95 masks are available for free at concierge entrances to buildings.

