Pitt adds 291 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 25

While cases on Pitt campuses are high, case severity remains largely mild or asymptomatic according to a CMRO email.

Pitt officials said Thursday that 241 students and 50 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.

According to an email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office, anyone who received a booster vaccine dose should upload a photo of their vaccination card and update their vaccination status.

The CMRO said the importance COVID-19 vaccines and booster is “unquestionable.” The Pitt CoVax Vaccination Center is open five days a week for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, flu shots and to answer medical questions without judgment.

As in-person classes resumed last Thursday, the CMRO said there have been reports of people not wearing their masks properly — such as wearing loose-fitting masks. The email reminded community members that N95 masks are available at concierge entrances to buildings. For most people, wearing a KN95, surgical or cloth mask should be sufficient, according to the CMRO, and double masking can improve the comfort and fit of masking up.

The email said while cases in the region are down, cases on the Pitt campuses are “high.” Campus cases remain mild or asymptomatic, and the CMRO encouraged everyone to mask up correctly and get boosted.